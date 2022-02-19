PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council voted to approve a provisional appointment for the city’s next chief of police Thursday as the search for a permanent replacement continues.
Nathan “Bud” York, 70, is a retired State Police trooper and three-term Warren County sheriff. He will bring 42 years of combined law enforcement experience when he starts as the city Police Department’s provisional chief next Monday.
On Tuesday, the city announced it had reopened its search for a new chief of police after Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s initial choice for the vacancy was voted down by the Common Council 5-1 in December.
Councilors noted then a lack of information and knowledge on the search committee’s process as well as the candidate himself, Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley, and the public support for an internal candidate, Lt. Jarrod Trombley, as reasons for voting him down.
Councilors again were given short notice for a candidate, this time with York, who was first mentioned as a provisional candidate to the three councilors on the Public Safety Committee Wednesday, followed by the rest of the council on Thursday, when councilors were asked to vote on the appointment.
Councilors met for a little more than 35 minutes during an executive session to interview York and go over his resume before voting on his appointment.
A thorough law enforcement background check on York, as well as his salary, was not provided to councilors during the session.
But unlike in December, councilors pushed the mayor’s candidate through, with Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) the only one to vote against York’s appointment.
Councilors Jamie Canales (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) all voted in favor of York. Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) abstained, saying he did not know enough about York to make an informed vote.
Gibbs again believed that the mayor’s candidate was rushed through to a vote after a process that she believed lacked transparency from the mayor, saying that councilors who are not on the Public Safety Committee were not given notice of the vote to appoint York before Thursday.
“We were completely blindsided by this last night,” Gibbs said Friday.
“Nobody did any research on this man before we just gave him the interim police chief position with no background check. This is not acceptable.”
“The mayor ran on a platform of transparency and collaboration, and this is anything but,” Gibbs said. “The public deserves better than this, and quite honestly, the city Police Department deserves better than this.”
Rosenquest admitted the pace to appoint York was quick, saying that he initially didn’t anticipate appointing a provisional chief before a permanent replacement was voted on.
“I would admit it was fairly quick, but I don’t think it was inappropriate,” Rosenquest said.
“Considering it’s provisional, I think Bud York is the perfect person for this position right now. We had been without a chief for too long,” he continued.
Rosenquest said York had worked through the city’s insurance provider on an issue the city has been looking at.
“It just so happens that Mr. York has done investigatory work for the city’s insurance provider and in mostly casual conversation with him, it came up that the city is without a chief of police,” Rosenquest said.
York then offered if he could help in some way, the mayor said.
“From there, it just progressed organically,” Rosenquest said, adding that the conversation with York happened about a week ago.
Despite the pace of the appointment, Rosenquest said he is confident that York will do a good job in the time he will be the interim chief.
According to a news release by the city, an interim chief can serve for a maximum nine months unless there is an active Certified Eligible List of candidates from the Civil Service exam, which is expected to be offered in March.
If an active list is available, an interim chief can serve two months after the list is released.
“I don’t foresee Mr. York going beyond the two months once the list comes out. But we are at the mercy of New York state to score the test, as well as go through the process of interviewing people on the list that are reachable and making a final decision,” Rosenquest said.
“His job really now is to help guide that department doing some organizational work. We do have some hires, some vacancies coming up and planned retirements this year as well,” the mayor added. “He’s going to help fill in those gaps as well as look at [Executive Order 203] implementation and make sure we’re on track.”
Rosenquest said he also relied on York’s references, which included the New York State Police superintendent and executive director for the New York State Sheriff’s Association, who he said gave glowing reviews, before moving forward.
Rosenquest added that York’s salary is still in discussion. According to the mayor, York initially requested that he not receive a salary.
“I think we might be obligated by law to provide [a salary], but we’ll have another conversation with him, and there may even be a mechanism for some type of personal service contract to define just the salary piece,” Rosenquest said.
To city residents who are skeptical of an outside candidate being brought in to run the city Police Department temporarily, York said he asks that they give him a chance.
“I’m not there to be their police chief forever. I’m there to help the transition and depart any wisdom I have learned over the last 42 years," he said.
"I think I have a lot to offer, and I think I can help young officers. I certainly know how to run an agency. Give me a chance. I won’t be there that long, and I’ll do an honest and fair job for them.”
