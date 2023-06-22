PLATTSBURGH — On the first official day of summer, the City of Plattsburgh announced its lineup of events for the season.
“Summer in the City is happening and we’re very excited for this opportunity,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said to kick off a City Hall news conference Wednesday.
FOURTH OF JULY
The first event the City will be host to is its annual Fourth of July celebration.
Which, of course, will begin with the parade, Community Engagement Coordinator, Courtney Meisenheimer, said.
“We already have over 40 floats and groups registered for the parade, which is going to start at 1 p.m. right here in Downtown Plattsburgh,” she said.
“This year, we really tried to up our game a little bit so we’re going to see lots of different types of emergency service vehicles, we’ve got marching bands, we’ve got performance groups. So we’re really looking at a really fun, robust parade experienced downtown.”
Similar to last year, there will again be a designated quiet zone of the parade in front of the Plattsburgh Pediatrics building on Bridge Street.
“And that’s an area where families can go to get a quieter parade experience,” Meisenheimer said.
“There won’t be any loud music, flashing lights, sirens — just to make it a more inclusive, great experience.”
Throughout the day, several food trucks, including Nourish by Tiffanie, Tammy’s Lunchbox and High Peaks Brew, will be located at Trinity Park.
Meisenheimer said many Downtown businesses will also be open during the celebration.
“We also are encouraging folks to head to the restaurants and support our local Downtown businesses on the Fourth of July, because many of those establishments will be open and excited to receive patronage.”
Later in the evening, Meisenheimer said a free concert will be offered on the steps of City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.
Ursa and the Major Key will be the opening band.
“They bring a really fun, summery vibe and we’re excited for people to come down into the streets, kick back and listen to the performance.”
Following that concert, national touring circuit band Midnight North will be performing.
“Then we’ll close out the night right up until about 9:30 p.m. when we have (the fireworks),” Meisenheimer said.
“We’re expecting it to be one of the best firework performances yet, so stay tuned for that. That’s going to be really exciting.”
PARKS COME ALIVE!
The following week, on July 13, the City will also be hosting its second Parks Come Alive! event of the season.
It will take place at Melissa Penfield Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The first one of the year was held in June and was well attended by the community, Meisenheimer said.
“Which, despite it being kind of a wash out, we had a really great turnout from a lot of people in our community,” she said.
“We’re expecting this event to be huge. Just like the one from last year, we’ll have food trucks. It’s a celebration of food, fun music and our parks.”
Meisenheimer said not only are these events good to host because of the offered music, food and activities, but it also helps improve the community’s overall well being.
“I think what’s important about Parks Come Alive! is that it’s in the different neighborhoods in our community and I think what we know about parks and playgrounds is that it’s a way to bring people out of their houses, out of their bubbles and to bring people together,” she said.
“And I think that’s good for the community’s mental well being, our mental health, our wellness, our ability to connect and understand each other. and so I think we’re excited to be bringing Parks Come Alive! back again to the City of Plattsburgh because of that importance of fostering community connection in our neighborhoods.”
Over 20 local organizations, such as Lake Champlain Sea Grant, Adirondack Helping Hands and Youth Advocate Programs will be at the event providing fun games and activities for kids.
August’s Parks Come Alive! event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
LAKE CITY ARTS FEST
Also in August, is the City’s second annual Lake City Arts Fest on the 26th. The event will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Plattsburgh.
This year’s highlights include the return of the Kids Zone which will host many interactive arts activities for young people of all ages.
The Chalk Art Festival, located on the steps of City Hall, live musical performances on the Trinity Park stage and acoustic sets in the beer garden hosted by Old Soul, pottery wheel demonstrations in MacDonough Park with Strand Center for the Arts and over 20 artisans selling their art and products.
More surprises for the event will be revealed closer to the date. To stay informed on the event schedule and programming, visit www.lakecityartsfest.com.
“This event is for artists, by artists,” Eve Petrashune, Co-Chair of the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition, said.
“It was born out of the love our community has for the arts, which is why we’re working hard to bring this event back every year and make the artists in our area, and beyond, feel supported and welcomed. Our goal is to grow this event, meet new faces, celebrate the faces we already know, put on an exciting event for the community as a whole, and have a ton of fun while doing it. I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”
FRIENDS OF PENFIELD PARK
Directly following the Lake City Arts Fest is the Family Movie Night event at Melissa Penfield Park that same day.
The event starts at 6:30 on Aug. 26 and the featured film, ‘90s classic Little Giants, will be shown at dusk.
Debbie Burns, from Friends of Penfield Park, a new community organization that she started in the spring of last year, helped organize the family friendly event.
“I’m just the local mom trying to get involved more in our community, to bring more opportunities to our youth, to my own kids. I have three kids of my own and I happen to live a couple blocks from the park and we frequent it a lot,” Burns said.
“So we’ve done a few cleanup events in the past on Earth Day in partnership with the city’s efforts for Earth Day. So we’re really just looking to improve, maintain and maximize the use of the park and that brought us to family movie night.”
Burns said they held a similar event recently, where the movie the Sandlot was shown and it had a great response from the community.
“It was a really safe spot for families to come and let their kids just run around and play,” she said.
“It was amazing to see families walk in there with blankets and pillows and everyone was set up on the lawn relaxed, had some dinner, some fresh food and the kids could just play. The greatest feedback that I heard was exactly what I wanted, as a parent of young kids, was ‘I could just sit back, have a hot meal and my kids were safe.’”
Burns said their organization is always looking for more members and any community member is welcome to join.
“We would love more hands on board.”
