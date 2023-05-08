PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Beach opens May 26, with many events and new offerings planned for this season.
For starters, on Sunday, May 28, the first annual Lake City Running Festival will kick off the beach’s opening.
This festival offers a half marathon, relay, 10K and 5K race. For more information visit: lakecityrunningfestival.com/.
The Cabana Beach Bar will also be celebrating its 12th season at the beach.
On Saturday, July 8, the beach will host one of Plattsburgh’s biggest celebrations of the year: the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival.
Organized by the Sunrise Rotary of Plattsburgh, this year’s festival will feature a sailing regatta, cornhole tournament, kayak paddle tour, kids games and activities, food trucks, live music and much more.
The event will conclude with a free concert on the Plattsburgh City Beach Stage featuring Hayley and the Water playing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors.” For more information visit discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
The Sunrise Rotary Club has also donated two beach mobility mats to the City of Plattsburgh.
These mats make it easier to walk across the soft sand on the beach. Along with the gift of two beach wheelchairs donated by Sunrise Rotary last summer, the City Beach has made steps to improve its accessibility to residents and visitors.
On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, the East Coast Watercross Tournament will be held on the south end of the beach.
During this two-day event, some of the very best personal watercraft athletes will be competing in closed course and freestyle events to try and earn the right to wear the coveted #1 plate at the world finals.
Multiple restroom facilities are also open for public use. Department of Public Works staff are working on converting the wooden boardwalk to a paved boardwalk on the northern portion of the beach by the bath house.
Public Works staff have finished cutting trails through the wooded area on the western portion of the property. After the rainy season, the trails will be finished with wood chips.
