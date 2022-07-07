PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has received a $100,000 donation toward renovating the Melissa L. Penfield Park skate park.
That was the surprise announcement by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest at the Parks Come Alive! Event held Thursday afternoon at Penfield Park.
“Raise your hands if you skate, or grew up skateboarding,” he asked the crowd before making the announcement as a smattering of hands went up.
Rosenquest said more information and details about the donation and plans for the park will come in the future.
PARKS COME ALIVE
The event at Penfield was the second of three Parks Come Alive! events planned around the city for the summer.
The events are designed to showcase city parks with evenings of entertainment, food and drinks and family activities.
June saw the first of the events held at Peter Blumette Park, while the third and final event of the summer is set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at South Acres Park at 23 Flynn Ave.
The DogFather, Buns on the Run, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew food trucks are planned for that event, as well as Valcour Brewing serving in a beer garden.
Local artist Josh West is scheduled to perform.
In collaboration with Fidelis Care, the events also offer attendees free meals, up to a $5 value, from catering food trucks at the event.
PENFIELD PARK FUN
Crowds filled the playground area of Melissa L. Penfield Park Thursday afternoon. The swing set was a popular destination for many kids.
Courtney Meisenheimer, community engagement coordinator with the City of Plattsburgh, said the city hopes to make the parks events an annual tradition.
“The goal is to bring the community and neighborhood together,” Meisenheimer said.
Attendee Kelsey Reif said the event was “awesome.”
“We didn’t get to go to the last one so this is great,” Reif said. “My son is having a blast, I want to get him some food, but I would have to pry him out of this swing first.”
‘LOCAL PARKS ARE IMPORTANT’
According to the Adirondack Young Professionals, a network of young professionals in the region, the mission of the Parks Come Alive! event is to bring the community together.
“Local parks are important; there is a certain quality of life factor,” Young Professionals member Meghan Weeden said.
“I know when I was a kid, I would play manhunt with my friends in the local park. I really hope we can grow these events and kind of see where we go with it. Maybe growing means making them bigger or hosting them more consistently — we’re trying to find that out.”
Several local organizations came to the event to spread information and awareness of their resources. A representative from Cornell was tabling teaching families about nutrition, the Champlain Valley Family Center had informational packets about drug addiction and the Adirondack Chapter of Safe Kids had packets about water safety.
“Outreach is essential in a community,” Charlena Scroggins, a member of the Champlain Valley Family Center Prevention team, said. “Some people might not know anything about any of the organizations here today or the resources they have available for those in need.”
“Not to mention, after the last few years, I think people really needed this.”
The event was for the whole family. Oval Craft Brewing owner Jessy Jolicoeur served up craft beer for the adults in the beer garden while a cornhole game was set up for anyone to enjoy.
Children had the opportunity to get their faces painted and a caricature portrait drawn by local artist Joe Ferris.
