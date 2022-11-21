PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council adopted a local law Thursday night that will ban on-street parking for the entirety of a declared snow emergency.
Previously during a snow emergency, motorists were required to move their vehicles from the street between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
‘THE ONLY CHANGE’
This law will now extend that time from midnight until 11:59 p.m. the next day or as long as the emergency lights are on, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“That is the only change to this (law),” he said.
The city will continue to give a six-hour notice of the declared snow emergency on the effective day of the parking ban by turning on the flashing emergency lights at 6 p.m.
There will be no paid parking enforcement in downtown lots during the snow emergency either, Rosenquest said.
“That was discussed and decided upon by this council when we passed the resolution for paid parking,” he said. “Then also, internally, … we have prioritized downtown cleanup so that we can and we do control the lights downtown separate from the rest of the city, so that once we do clean up down there we can turn those lights off and people can potentially park on the street downtown to allow for and to facilitate businesses’ (parking) downtown.”
“Again, the whole purpose of this is many who have been on council, many of us who tried to manage the city resources effectively, know that the very short six-hour window between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. is just not always enough time … So hopefully this makes a difference.”
MOST EFFICIENT
Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) said this new law has been in the works since last year.
“We knew it was a problem that we didn’t have enough time (to plow), and no matter what we do, it’s going to be slightly inconvenient … Whether we had gone with adding the extra hours or whether we had gone with the every other day type thing, there was going to be some degree of it,” she said.
“So we are trying to do the thing that is the most efficient for the city and the least inconvenience possible for residents.”
The city had held a public hearing at the beginning of the common council meeting Thursday to hear from residents about the change in the law, but nobody spoke during it.
CAN ALWAYS TRY SOMETHING ELSE
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) added that the law can always be changed if any future problems arise from it.
“In the end, it’s going to get the roads cleared out more efficiently and quicker so in the end it’ll be better,” he said.
“If this doesn’t work out, we can always try something else, but we need to do something to clear things up.”
The law will now take effect immediately upon approval by the mayor and filing with the New York Secretary of State.
