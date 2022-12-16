PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council passed their 2023 budget 4 to 2 Thursday night.
Like several items on the Common Council’s agenda that night, the budget adoption had evoked a passionate discussion from some councilors before being put to a vote.
In October, when the 2023 budget proposal was first revealed, City Mayor Chris Rosenquest had touted his budget as a “balanced budget with a decrease in the tax rate.”
“I think that’s a good thing,” Rosenquest said at the time.
However, the city’s assessed values would be seeing an increase in 2023, which meant some residents’ tax bill would still increase.
This was an area of concern for Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6), who was one of the two nay votes on the spending plan.
“I’ve heard this called a ‘balanced budget.’ It’s balanced on the back of the homeowners,” Moore said.
“All the homeowners that I talked to, their assessments went up double digits. So that’s a direct tax increase … It’s kind of a backdoor tax increase in that it doesn’t look like we raised those taxes here.”
Moore said he was one of the homeowners whose assessment saw a significant rise.
“Mine went up 19 percent. So to say that we decreased taxes 4 percent, that doesn’t really ring very true to me, because I’m gonna pay 15 percent more,” he said.
“So it’s no surprise to me that … we have 15 percent less homeownership than the state as a whole. We’re pricing people right out of being able to own homes. The average household income is $51,000 here in the city. You can’t buy $160,000, which is the average price of a home, here in the city. So the majority of people are priced right out of homeownership and I think we’re contributing to that by increasing people’s taxes. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t think that we have done enough to mitigate that.”
Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), the other nay vote on the budget, shared similar concerns.
“One of the things I wanted to see on this budget was a 2 percent decrease and that did not happen,” Gibbs said.
“Clinton County, Franklin County, Essex County are the poorest counties in all of New York — we’re just underneath Franklin County — and when we don’t actively look to bring down the tax burden and when … looking at all of the fees that we are trying to use as revenue, we are making it nearly impossible for struggling families to make ends meet.”
After going to a roll call, the budget was adopted after getting votes on the council from Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.