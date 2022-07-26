City adds high-tech garbage can to downtown

PLATTSBURGH — Over the last week, regulars of downtown may have noticed a new, futuristic-looking garbage can sitting across the street from Pizza Bono on Margaret Street.
The new garbage can, or “High Capacity Smart Solar Compactor,” is unlike a regular garbage can; it runs on solar energy, holds a greater capacity of garbage and sends digital alerts when it needs to be emptied.
PILOT PROGRAM
It has a heftier price tag as well, with one High Capacity Smart Solar Compactor costing the City of Plattsburgh’s Department of Public Works operating budget $4,727.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said they may add more in the future when the pilot program for this can is over, and they’ve had time to analyze the information received from it.
“That’s the goal right now is to test out like how does this work? How much more efficient is it? How do we respond or how should we respond to the alerts that the garbage is full? Is it going to be used?” Rosenquest said.
Hopefully in the next couple months, we’ll have some data and some good information to base whether or not we purchase more, but ideally in the next few months, before the budget comes out, we’ll have a good sense of ‘Hey, this is a really good program, this is how it has helped,’ and then purchase more for downtown.”
PREVENT OVERFLOWS
In comparison to other garbage cans around the city, which usually only hold 30 gallons of trash, this high-tech waste bin can hold 150 gallons, Rosenquest said.
“When we look at the frequency at which we empty those garbage cans around that area, those garbage cans often overflow over a weekend, or over a few days,” he said.
“You’re looking at five times the amount of garbage it can store.”
MORE EFFICIENCY
With this additional capacity, the city should have more time to be efficient elsewhere, he added.
“Not only does it make everybody’s job easier, it’s a little more effective with the use of time that we have and the resources that we have,” Rosenquest said.
“Which is a benefit absolutely, but also, we get alerts from these cans that say ‘hey, I’m 80% full, I’m 90% full,’ so that we can be better at scheduling when we go out and empty these cans rather than having to drive around, and put eyes on it or get a phone call for example.
“When you put the garbage in there, it does compact it which does allow for putting more garbage in it. and again, it is a better use of technology to help streamline governmental efficiencies when it comes to our Department of Public Works.”
BEAUTIFYING DOWNTOWN
The area around the city’s first High Capacity Smart Solar Compactor is expected to be much cleaner now.
Rosenquest said this is another benefit.
“Using this new system, none of the garbage can overflow or get on the ground if it’s disposed of properly in this new bin,” he said.
“It’s just a better benefit to beautifying downtown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.