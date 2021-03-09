Citizen Advocates, SL team up for innovative program

SARANAC LAKE – Nationally, law enforcement and communities seek new and safer ways to address individuals in mental distress.
Here, an emerging partnership between Citizen Advocates and the Saranac Lake Village Police Department aims to be on the leading edge of meaningful reforms for promoting public health and safety.
The push for reform was set in motion after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in response to widespread social unrest that ignited nationwide in the summer of 2020.
As a result of the order, all police departments in New York state were required to conduct a thorough review of procedures and practices, with a specific focus on addressing racial and social inequities.
"Our community police departments are the frontline responders who often put their lives at risk to save others, and enforce the law," James Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates, said.
"Recognizing the uncertainty police officers may confront, the presence of a trained mental health professional - when the need is determined - will improve the chances for a positive outcome by clinically assessing individuals and connecting them to the appropriate treatment and supports."
'GAPS IN SERVICES'
The discussions between Saranac Lake Police Chief James Joyce and Franklin County Community Services Director Suzanne Lavigne were not driven by the governor's order.
“It was driven by recognition that there were gaps in services here in the south end,” she said.
“The chronological order of things, the executive order and our discussions, was happening pretty much at the same time. But this did result in it being included in the Saranac Lake Village report. The south end of the county did not have the rich resources that were present in the Malone area, the northern end of the county.
“With some discussion with Citizen Advocates around specifically access to the Mobile Crisis Team and other possibilities, that's how this project developed.”
CALEP
The Saranac Lake Police Reform Committee was established in August 2020, and a portion of the discussion focused on mental health illness, and the associated volume of calls being responded to by officers.
"Individuals in crisis require specialized care, and that support must begin at the point of first contact," Lavigne said.
"We can support a community member in the moment of crisis and divert them away from our local emergency department and criminal justice system, and to professionals trained and skilled in responding to these types of situations.
“We need to ensure that supports and services are available immediately when a person needs help."
Lavigne and Joyce's dialogue centered on the gaps in behavioral health crisis services.
This initiated talks between the Community Services Department and Citizen Advocates around the feasibility of embedding a clinician within the Police Department.
This would be the genesis of one of the reform committee's key recommendations, an innovative pilot program known as The Counselor and Law Enforcement Partnership (CALEP).
"Although the police are frequently called for behavioral health related crises, we are limited in terms of resources and training," Joyce said in a press release.
"The basic premise of CALEP is using the right tool for the job whenever possible. I believe that a partnership of this nature is fundamental to public safety and the well-being of the community."
ON-CALL CLINICIAN
While local and state approvals are pending, once implemented, Citizen Advocates will hire a licensed clinician to work exclusively with the Saranac Lake Village Police Department.
The clinician - either a Licensed Mental Health Counselor or a Licensed Master Social Worker - won't ride along with police but will be notified in the event of a mental health or substance abuse situation.
Citizen Advocates' Mobile Crisis Team is comprised of licensed clinicians, who are able to respond in the community in the event of a mental health crisis.
“When there is an after-hours crisis or even during business hours, an individual can contact the crisis line,” Lavigne said.
“They reach a clinician who evaluates the situation, works to better understand the concerns that the individual has.
“Sometimes that can be resolved right on the phone like a safety plan might be created or perhaps even the person might be encouraged to go to the hospital, the Emergency Department, to be further evaluated.”
If the on-call clinician determines that the situation is one where the Mobile Crisis Team could assist, then the team is dispatched to wherever that individual is.
“We began to look at the frequency of Mobile Crisis Team calls,” Lavigne said.
“We really wanted to make sure the services were consistently offered throughout the county. That was one of the beginning discussions with Chief Joyce.”
The pair discussed what could help Joyce's officers when they were out in the community.
“And access to a clinician was one of those areas that we began to talk about a little further,” Lavigne said.
“At that point, I reached out to James Button who is the CEO for Citizens Advocate. We chatted about what possibly that might look like, if we could we match a clinician with law enforcement. That's eventually how we came to where we are now, the creation of The Counselor and Law Enforcement Program, CALEP.”
SUMMER START
Following a risk assessment, individuals will be evaluated by the CALEP clinician to determine if immediate crisis intervention is needed.
Otherwise, the clinician will provide one-on-one counseling in addition to follow-up appointments scheduled with the appropriate community provider.
"This initiative is a recognition that key community institutions and organizations can come together to achieve a shared goal of healthier communities," Button said.
"Whether it is making sure an individual receives the appropriate care they need, or maintaining the continuity of care for a person in recovery, we can simultaneously improve health outcomes, which in turn, allows law enforcement to focus resources where they can have the greatest impact."
Lavigne's office has received a lot of inquiries about CALEP.
“Certainly a lot of people are expressing some really positive remarks about the development of the program, so we are excited to be able to provide that to the community members,” she said.
While there is no data available yet locally, similar programs elsewhere in the nation have generated significant savings for public safety and through avoidable visits to hospital Emergency Departments.
Once final approvals and agreements between the involved groups are reached, Citizen Advocates will begin the recruitment process for the CALEP clinician.
The intent is to have the program fully operational by this summer.
“There are a couple of things that might happen,” Lavigne said.
“Citizens Advocates might have someone within the organization with that licensing level.
“So perhaps if they are already with the agency, they may be interested in applying for this position.
“Citizens Advocates also may advertise for the position. It could be somebody who already exists within the agency or it might be somebody brand new.”
To learn more about the programs and services offered by Citizen Advocates, visit www.CitizenAdvocates.net.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.