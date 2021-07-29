MORRISONVILLE -- Join the children of St. Alexander's Church in Morrisonville, St. James of Cadyville and St. Augustine of Peru at an exciting Vacation Bible School, "Suprise Stories of Discovering Jesus."
The event will be held jointly at St. Alexander's and St. James starting Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20 from 4:30 until 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Directors of Religious Education: Janice Morse - St. Augustine 518-643-2435; Sister Deepali - St. Alexander & St. James 518-561-5039.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.