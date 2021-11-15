INDIAN LAKE – Gingerbread house makers, assemble graham crackers, candy canes and gum drops for the “Gingerbread House Contest” sponsored by the Town of Indian Lake Welcome Center Nov. 26-28.
The holiday shopping season kicks off with a variety of activities and events including a Welcome Center Open House with cookies, hot cocoa, DIY balsam bags and children’s crafts from noon to 3 p.m. each day.
“We generally have an event called the Country Christmas Tour, which is sponsored by our North Country Crafters organization,” Christine Pouch, economic development, marketing & events manager, said.
“Traditionally, individuals would open their homes and sell their wares, and you would go house to house. Well because of Covid, they're not feeling comfortable doing that.
“One of the things that weekend did was always help our small businesses and restaurants do extra business. So, I created this event to take the place of the Country Christmas Tour, and hopefully next year it will come back and this will be a supplemental event to add to the festivities.”
Leave big box stores and malls behind to shop and dine in small and quaint establishments to find that unique Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Lake Adirondack gift.
“We have a new Welcome Center here in Indian Lake, so that is the hub of the activities,” she said.
“The folks that are entering our Gingerbread Contest, they will bring their houses or creations to the Welcome Center prior to Wednesday (Nov. 24). So, they will be on display Friday, Saturday and and Sunday. Folks will be able to view them and vote on them."
Prizes will be given in two age groups: Gum Drop Division (ages 1-11) and Candy Cane Division (ages 12 and up).
Categories are “Most Traditional,” “Most Adirondack” and “Kids' Choice.”
“We're encouraging folks to do things together as family or with friends,” Pouch said.
“They can't use gingerbread kits. The structures have to be 90 edible.”
Activities include Charity Hat & Mitten Tree benefiting Hamilton County Community Action, Jingle & Mingle Stamp Challenge, prize drawings for patrons' receipts of $20.21 or more at local businesses, self-guided historic walking tours, holiday discounts, tree lighting, caroling and more.
For the Jingle & Mingle Stamp Challenge, patrons will receive a card.
“And, it has different squares like a bingo sheet,” Pouch said.
“It will have a picture from inside the business. I want people to go in and kind of wander around to find this item, and then the establishment has a special stamp that they'll stamp the card.
“Folks will be able to turn their cards back in. Depending on the number of stamps they receive, they get additional raffle tickets. The raffle baskets is filled with items that participating stamp challenges are. It's an item from each of the businesses that are participating.”
The $20.21 or more store receipts will be put in a drawing for scoring Welcome Center's new branded logo wear.
Thurman resident David Hyde will do a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. sponsored by the Town of Indian Lake.
He’ll be performing classic tunes of Bob Dylan, The Band, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, John Prine, Eagles, Carly Simon, Willy Nelson, Patsy Cline, etc.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Indian Lake Theater.
For more details, visit www.indianlakeadk.com/events, the Town’s Facebook page, or call 518-648-5828.
Events and activities are subject to change.
