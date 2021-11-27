AUSABLE FORKS — Christmas in the Forks returns the weekend of Dec. 3-5 with tons of holiday fun for everyone.
“Our planning committee has been meeting for months to provide the community a tremendous weekend of activities,” Helen Wirt Kennedy, executive committee chair and event director, said.
Committee member Randy Douglas serves as the emcee of the festivities parade, tree lighting, and fireworks display.
“This year’s parade is going to be spectacular as parade directors, Kevin Zaumetzer and Norm Hatch, have established a lineup bigger then we have ever had before,” he said.
“They certainly have done an incredible job.”
Susan Richards returns to join Douglas as the co-host.
PARADE JUDGES
The Christmas in the Forks Committee named the New York State Class C champion AuSable Valley Central School Girls Soccer Team as the Grand Marshals of the parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
In attendance to help honor them at the Judges Stand will be New York State Senator Dan Stec, Assemblyman Billy Jones, Assemblyman Matt Simpson along with Town of Jay Supervisor Matt Stanley, Town of Black Brook Supervisor Jon Douglass, Judge Gary Frenia, and AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage.
The team will be presented an award by Kennedy, and Douglas will present the team with a proclamation from Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The Town of Black Brook Times Square will be roped off for the soccer team’s families, who will assist with the countdown to light the Community Tree donated this year by the Mountain Valley Credit Union.
FIREWORKS SHOW
Following the parade and the lighting of the tree, the fabulous fireworks show, sponsored in part by Community Bank and the Town of Black Brook, will be presented by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks.
For a list of scheduled events for the Christmas in the Forks weekend, (SEE BOX).
Event organizers are expecting a crowd of more than 2,000 people to attend the parade fueled by the excitement of the celebration’s return and the State Championship glow of the Girls Soccer Team.
Residents from all over the North Country are invited to attend and reminded to set up early along Main Street and near the Judges Stand as all the main roads leading will be blocked off for pedestrians only beginning at 6 p.m. sharp.
DECORATING CONTEST
Christmas in the Forks officials are proud to announce the 3rd Annual Gary Whisher Memorial Decorating Contest sponsored by Northline Utilities.
There are two categories for entries: One for businesses located in the Towns of Jay and Black Brook, and one for residents residing in the Towns of Jay and Black Brook.
There is no cost to enter and prizes are gift cards from local businesses to the top three winners in each category.
To enter please email randydouglas12@gmail.com by Dec. 8.
Anonymous judges will be out reviewing the lights and decorations entered in the contest Dec. 13-17 between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m, so contestants should have lights on during these dates and hours.
In conjunction with the Christmas in the Forks celebration the Au Sable Forks Ambulance Service is conducting a Food Drive for local residents.
Drop boxes are located at the Community Bank, Family Dollar in Au Sable Forks, and the Adirondack Cafe in Upper Jay until December 14.
The Christmas in the Forks Committee offers a special thanks to the River Goose Cafe for providing power at the Judges Stand, John Pattno for the use of his property, Alyssa Rosio from Absolute Entertainment for providing DJ services, and Rick Dodge from Dodge Marketing for advertising expertise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.