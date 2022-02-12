Chills and Thrills: Sights from the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
Frederick Warren, 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at UVHN:CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. At Frederick's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
87, Churubusco, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on February 15th at 11 a.m. at St. Edmund's Church, Ellenburg. Full obituary will be published later. Arrangements are with Chateaugay Funeral Home.
57, of Letson Road, Mooers, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2022. He was born in Plattsburgh April 10, 1964, son of Ralph W. and Carol (Cashman) Goss. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feburary 15th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Rabideau Funeral Home, Ellenburg. Arrangements have been e…
- Elizabethtown teen dies following snowmobile crash
- City PD officer charged with assault
- New York confirms end of COVID mandate for businesses
- Historic bridges of Keeseville win triple crown
- O, Tannen-BOOM: City of Plattsburgh bonfire event draws out crowds for winter festivities
- Local farmer Dyer sues Agri-Mark
- New Girl Scout cookie unveiled
- Cape Air sole bid for funding at Plattsburgh International
- Keene edges out Boquet Valley, 34-33
- SUNY chief backs state tuition aid for inmates
