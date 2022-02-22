CHAZY — For about an hour a week, about two dozen Chazy Central Rural School students gather in the classroom of science teacher Ken Alton for Chess Club meetings to learn and practice the “Game of Kings.”
But for a game as stoic and serious as chess is often portrayed, there are plenty of jokes, laughs and friendships shared around the room too.
WELCOMING TO ALL
Alton proposed the club to the school last October, suggesting that it fostered similar values of academic and personal development as the school’s Model United Nations club, and the club received School Board approval that same month.
Alton, who has played chess on and off since childhood, emphasized that the group is welcoming to experienced players and newcomers alike.
He recalled a student coming to a meeting, explaining that she’d never played chess before, and how he sat down and showed her the basics.
“And after that she was playing someone else and doing quite good,” he said. “So it’s good to see that.”
LESSONS AND DRILLS
The club meetings often begin with Alton explaining a new tactic or strategy, then setting the kids loose to pair up and play matches against one another.
“Most of the time, I want them to just play, because I think that’s the best way to get better,” he said.
Alton then wanders the room, watching the different matches and offering advice as needed.
On that recent afternoon, club members gathered around as Alton demonstrated the technique of forking, where a piece can be moved to where it targets not just one, but two opposing pieces on the board.
From there, the students broke apart and jumped into games using the chess boards set up around the room.
TESTING THE MOVES
There were some matches that were more straight-forward, while others like the match between 7th-grader Emma Fritz and 10th-grader Joshua Farrell were about practicing techniques.
From their very first moves, Fritz and Farrell were thinking about and discussing the strategies they were going to use for the match.
But as Fritz made her second move, Farrell spoke up. Pausing the game a moment, Farrell suggested a different move that Fritz could make to better set up her opening attack.
THINKING AND STRATEGY
Asked how he would pitch chess to people who might think it was a slow or complicated game, Farrell admitted that games can be “boring” at times.
“But chess is not (just) moving pieces like some people think it is,” he explained. “It’s thinking, it’s strategy, it’s learning what other people are thinking.”
Fritz agreed, adding that she liked how, compared to how fiercely competitive soccer can be at the school, the matches at Chess Club were more just friendly competitions.
But across the room, that competition was heating up as 14-year-old Owen Kapp faced off against 13-year-old Liam Bulriss, drawing a crowd of kids to gather around.
With each move carefully considered, it was only the buzz of the class bell that brought the match to an end.
Kapp, wearing a Chazy Eagles sweatshirt, noted how the game compared to his playing for the soccer team.
“With soccer, I focus naturally. With chess, I haven’t played for as long,” Kapp said. “Focusing on chess helps me focus on soccer too.”
OTHER SCHOOLS
Having been an athlete in school himself, Alton would love to see other North Country school districts form chess clubs to allow for regional tournaments.
“The kids could go and compete and take some pride in that,” he said.
AROUND THE WORLD
Using a school-issued laptop to play online, 7th-grader Jack McAuliffe was already getting a taste of that wider competition.
Alton requested and received permission to let club members make accounts on chess.com, allowing the students to compete against opponents from around the world.
McAuliffe said he appreciated the chance to not just play against his same classmates all the time.
“Once you’ve played with them enough, you kind of stand (an easier) chance with them,” he explained, with the online opponents presenting fresh challenges.
McAuliffe also explained that Ludwig — a popular video game player that McAuliffe watched play games online — occasionally played chess for fans to watch on his online program, reflecting the growing popularity of the game online with the younger generation.
LOOKING AHEAD
But Kayden Larose, 13, was looking even farther to the future.
“I feel like whenever I get better (at chess), I could open up my own store,” or game shop where people could come and play chess.
But, getting back to his game with 16-year-old Hailey Laurin, Larose would stick to chess club matches for now.
Email Ben Rowe:
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.