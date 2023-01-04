CHAZY — Town of Chazy Supervisor Bill Arthur died on Monday.
According to his obituary with Brown Funeral Home Inc., Arthur, 76, was surrounded by family when he passed.
“He was an amazing husband, loving father and overall good man. By the age of 76 he had the opportunity to touch many people’s lives. He was an honorable man and proud of his many accomplishments from playing football, to starting his own business, and most recently being the Chazy Town Supervisor, where he lived most of his life,” his obituary read.
“He loved many things from playing drums in a bagpipe band, to cheering on the NY Giants, and taking a ride in his little, green MG sports car. He adored the beauty of Lake George and most importantly his son, daughter and wife of almost 50 years.”
Arthur was first elected town supervisor in 2017. At the time of his passing, he had been serving his second consecutive term.
HENRY: DEATH A ‘SHOCK’
Clinton County Legislature Chairman (R-Area 3, Chazy), Mark Henry, told the Press-Republican Arthur’s death was a “shock” to him.
“It was just a complete surprise,” Henry said.
“We offer our support to Bill’s wife Jean and their children Drew and Bridgette. You can only imagine what they’re going through.”
Henry, who was the Town of Chazy’s supervisor preceding Arthur, said the two had developed a beneficial working relationship over the years.
“He was new to being town supervisor, so Bill and I would call up and discuss issues,” he said.
“I’d offer insight once in a while, but he would give me insight on issues as well. It was more of a two-way street than anything else.”
Henry added that losing a devoted community member like Arthur will have a lasting impact on the town.
“We tend, sometimes, to think of just what the last four or five years were, but Bill’s, basically, entire life, he was involved in that community here at Chazy and elsewhere. Oftentimes, it was behind the scenes,” he recalled. “During Old Home Days and that kind of thing, there were these wooden soldier cutouts that were posted up around the streets and Bill took care of those.”
“They looked nice and helped enhance the celebration … He was always looking to do things like that to be involved, to help the folks. He was always cheerful, he was always outgoing, he always had a smile on his face, he could always tell a good story, and our town here will remember him and we will miss him.”
COMMITTED TO PUBLIC SERVICE
County Administrator Michael Zurlo also remembered Arthur fondly.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Supervisor Arthur,” Zurlo said.
“I have known Bill for many years and have always valued his friendship and commitment to public service. My thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s family during this difficult time.”
It is currently unknown what Chazy’s Town Board will do to fill Arthur’s supervisor spot, but Councilor Jerry Deno is the current deputy town supervisor.
Henry speculated that a special election could be held, or the state will allow the town board to make an appointment to fill the supervisor seat some time in the future.
“I don’t have any insight as to what the board is going to do,” Henry said. “But I think the conversation will basically revolve around something like — and state law will play into this as well — but … Jerry, I will imagine, step up and run it for a while.”
“I would have to review the law, but depending on what the timeframes are, they could either have a special election or they might be able to appoint somebody … but I don’t want to speak for the board.”
Deno could not be reached for comment by press time.
IRISH CELEBRATION OF LIFE
In lieu of services at this time, Arthur’s family has decided to wait and do an Irish Celebration of Life in the spring.
For those who would like to send cards, they can be sent to PO Box 571, Chazy, NY 12921.
Arthur’s obituary stated that he was an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project and Elmore SPCA, so donations could be made to these organizations in his honor.
Moving forward, it is further encouraged that friends and family share their stories about Arthur.
“Bill was always one to tell a good story — if you wanted to hear it or not,” his obituary read.
“Please share your stories or photos as the family and his friends would love to remember all the good times.”
