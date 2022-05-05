CHAZY — Chazy Central Rural School District’s (CCRS) proposed budget has a 4.5% increase in spending for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The $12,533,300 budget will include a tax levy increase of 2.7% over the next year, which is the state-mandate amount set forth by the tax-cap formula.
“In order to sustain student success and operational safety, we basically did a carry-forward budget, which maintains all existing programs and addresses mandatory obligated costs associated with salaries and benefits,” Superintendent and high school Principal Scott Osborne said in the budget newsletter.
FUNDING IN BUDGET
In addition to maintaining existing programs, the budget will also cover the purchase of one 65-passenger school bus, funds for capital work to renovate interior stairs at the Auditorium entrance and Receiving Room area — which NYS is expected to reimburse the cost of the work, the newsletter says — and the replacement of outdated tractors and other ground equipment.
TAX RATE
The tax rate is also estimated to increase to $21.47 with the approval of the proposed budget.
“We are asking the taxpayers to support a budget with $21.47 as the amount of dollars being assessed per thousand. The next step for the Board is to see how much the total assessments went up. We will not get that number until August. Once we get that number, we then put pen to paper to recalculate what the new dollar amount is per thousand,” the newsletter says.
PROPOSITIONS
Along with the budget, residents will be asked to vote on three propositions: elect three members to the Board of Education, vote to support the Chazy Public Library and elect one trustee to the Library Board.
THREE OPEN BOARD SEATS
Two candidates are running for one four-year term on the school board.
Craig Giroux (incumbent) and Greg Smith are on the ballot for Giroux’s seat. His original term is set to expire on June 30, 2022.
One candidate is running for one four-year term on the school board.
Jason Bruce (incumbent) is on the ballot to fill his own seat. His original term is also set to expire on June 30, 2022.
Two candidates are running for one three-year term on the school board.
Chris Demers and Tessa Parent are on the ballot to fill the seat being vacated by Joey Trombley, who resigned. His original term will expire on June 30, 2025.
ELECTION
Community members will get the chance to vote on the budget later this month on May 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in CCRS’s music room.
