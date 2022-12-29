CHAZY — Residents of the Chazy Central Rural School District will soon decide on an $8.5 million project to improve facilities on the campus.
The school board recently agreed to the project, that includes upgrades to top priority facilities inside and outside of the buildings.
The project includes:
• Auditorium renovation & improvements
• JV soccer field, softball field, baseball field renovations
• Exterior renovations to the chime monument, Industrial Wing sidewalks and planter boxes, development of an Outdoor Classroom in the courtyard
• Pond dredging
• Elementary classroom upgrades to cabinets and casework
• Elementary bathroom renovations
• Upgrades and renovations to the school’s plumbing system
“Chazy Central Rural School is committed to continuously improving its facilities to enhance the educational experiences for our students, and maintain the community’s investment in its school,” CCRS Superintendent of Schools Scott Osborne said.
“Our proposed Capital Project aligns perfectly with our mission, and I thank our School Board for providing its authorization. We value our Chazy community members and believe they will support a well-thought out, well-balanced capital project.”
The project was put together by the district’s architectural firm Bernier Carr, SchoolHouse Construction Management, as well as the district’s Facilities Committee.
PROPOSED TAX LEVY INCREASE
The $8.5 million project is supported by school district reserve funds, New York state aid, and a proposed school tax levy increase of 1.32%, which will translate into an increase of 24 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Voters will decide at the polls on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the school’s music room near the auditorium.
A public information session will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the CCRS auditorium.
CCRS encourages school district residents to attend and learn more about the project’s components and financing. A newsletter explaining the project’s work scope is currently being developed.
