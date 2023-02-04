CHAZY — Chazy native Tanya Parrott will be appearing on the legendary television quiz show “Jeopardy” next Monday.
Parrott’s appearance will fulfill a longtime dream for the self-described trivia lover.
Born and raised in the North Country, Parrott, 48, works as a librarian at Nokesville School, a part of the Prince William County Public School District, just outside the District of Columbia.
Her passion for trivia started back when she was just in elementary school in Chazy.
“I have always loved trivia,” she said.
FROM GRADE SCHOOL TO BIG STAGE
In Mr. Lunn’s fourth grade class, she said she had plenty of opportunities to play.
“Whenever we had downtime in the classroom, indoor recess or had finished our work, he would pull out the trivia game. It was a great introduction to trivia,” she said.
In high school, she went on to be on her school’s Dollars for Scholars team on the local PBS station.
Nowadays, she’ll do “pub trivia” with her friends when they go out together.
For Parrott, being on “Jeopardy” was “a fun chance to kind of put my life-long trivia love in action.”
MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS
The process for her to make it on the show took more than a decade. It involved online tests, screenings, a mock game and contestant interview over the years.
She kept at it and this past summer, after she took the online test for the third time, she heard back from the show’s producers.
After a few more screenings and another mock game, she finally heard in November that she would be a contestant, and the taping would be in December.
Though this left only a few weeks for her to prepare, she still couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“It was about three weeks, I think, to get ready and get my plane reservation, hotel and everything, to get to California for the taping,” she said.
BEHIND THE SCENES
Parrott said the show was recorded in Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif., and it just so happened that the “Jeopardy” set is directly next to the set for the “Wheel of Fortune” game show.
“They tape on alternate days so, as contestants, we were waiting in the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ audience seats,” she said. “It was really cool to have my hair and makeup done, you know, just feet away from the big wheel.”
“It all went so fast,” she remembered. The “Jeopardy” staff went through all their normal procedures and the contestants were immediately sent over to the set.
“We did some practice games, and that was really interesting. I was having a lot of trouble with the buzzer,” she said. “I just don’t have good hand-eye coordination.”
Even so, she had help to get the hang of it.
“The ‘Jeopardy’ folks are just wonderful at helping contestants kind of through the process.” The staff knows the whole process is unfamiliar to most who participate, and the crew tended to anticipate the contestants’ needs and always had the answers.
“I didn’t realize I was going to have that much difficulty with the buzzer, so that was unexpected.”
Although with guidance and practice, she figured out her own system for buzzing in.
STUDYING FOR JEOPARDY
She also meant to prepare during those three weeks between the text invitation and the actual taping by studying, but ran out of time.
“I had meant to study a lot more,” Parrott said, printing off materials like lists, maps and general history questions. “I was just so busy in the weeks leading up that I never got around to studying.”
However, this may have worked in her favor.
“When my turn for taping came up and I looked at the categories, I realized no amount of studying would have prepared me,” she said.
She said the categories she saw would have never come to mind prior.
She even was an audience member beforehand, but no amount of planning could compare to the real thing.
“I had been to a taping of ‘Jeopardy’ when they did the teachers tournament here in Washington D.C. at Constitutional Hall. So, I had seen how the show runs, but it was so different to be a contestant,” Parrott noted. “I was glad that I had seen it before so I knew a little bit about what to expect, but nothing could have really prepared me for actually being on.”
TAPING THE SHOW
When it was her turn to tape, she was astonished at how fast-paced the process was. She said the entire episode was pretty much recorded in four takes, unless a contestant’s answer had to be checked or the host had to redo any of their lines.
“When you watch ‘Jeopardy, it’s all seamless,” she said. “The commercial breaks are built in.”
Each take ended when the next commercial break would hit, with the first take running from the beginning of the show until half way through the first round, then another take of the second half of the first round, one take for Double Jeopardy and one last take for Final Jeopardy.
There were weeks and weeks of preparations she had to make, but when it came to the actual gameplay, Parrott said it is all a blur in her mind now, for better or for worse.
“They tape five episodes per day,” she said. “I don’t even think each episode takes an hour to record. I would say not even an hour.”
Her time there was quick, but she did get to meet Ken Jennings. “He was our host, so that was fun.”
COVID SAFETY
She went on to describe the set, mentioning that “outside the ‘Jeopardy’ stage they have a running video of highlights from ‘Jeopardy’ over the years [and] tributes to Alex Trebek. They even have the old stage from before COVID, when the podiums used to be right next to each other.”
Located in the studio lobby, she said those were a nice touch for audience members to be able to take pictures as if they were competing themselves.
Along with this, as COVID has now become a part of almost every aspect of life, the “Jeopardy” staff knows the show must go on, but safely.
“I was surprised by and impressed by all of the COVID protections and protocols that were in place. When we were not actively recording we maintained social distance,” she said.
BACK TO REALITY
Yet, being on TV may not be as glamorous as you think.
“I’ve known about it since November, so I spent a lot of my November and early December being overwhelmed,” Parrott said. “Now that I can talk about it, it’s not that I’m over it, but I’ve already processed it.”
The school she teaches at has more than 1,000 students and 100 faculty, so she’s already, in a way, moved past the experience. But everyone in her life is just starting to get excited as the air date of her episode approaches.
Even though taking on the opportunity was something Parrott couldn’t pass up, it was a lot to handle. “It was very overwhelming, but still lots of fun.”
To see how she does, make sure to tune in to “Jeopardy” on Monday, Feb. 6.
