PLATTSBURGH — A Chazy native who served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Moldova is part of a group that has raised $240,000 for Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion started.
Madeline McGrath, a SUNY Plattsburgh graduate now living in New York City, is a founding member of Friends of Moldova, an organization created by returned Peace Corps volunteers to support small nonprofits with grant funding.
During the crisis in Ukraine, that mission has expanded to include bridging the gap between people looking to help refugees and those offering support to them in Moldova.
“Obviously, this whole Ukraine crisis was not something we really expected to be a part of,” McGrath told the Press-Republican, later noting her statements were not made on behalf of Friends of Moldova.
“We were hoping that Putin would not do this to Ukraine, or not continue to do it really, as of course they’ve been engaging in takeover of their land — Crimea and other areas — and often there’s been some level of fighting in Ukraine for quite a few years.
“But it was still unexpected, this level, and obviously the refugee crisis is not something we ever really experienced.”
SERVE AS INTERMEDIARY
McGrath had already completed her initial two years of service in Moldova and was about halfway through a third when the pandemic hit and volunteers were evacuated.
Prior to that, she had spoken with some friends about starting Friends of Moldova, a common move made by returned volunteers to remain connected with each other and their country of service.
Normally, they focus specifically on very small nonprofits not yet large enough to be eligible for other grant sources. They have so far administered a couple of grants in the amount of $3,000.
But when Russia invaded Ukraine, Friends of Moldova members started getting inquires from people looking to give as well as organizations seeking assistance, and ultimately decided their group could serve as an intermediary between the two by setting up a PayPal link.
“Since we are a 501(c)(3) charity, we can receive donations and we can distribute them to nonprofits within our domain,” McGrath added. “So that meant that we could collect donations.”
CONNECTIONS, NEED
Due to the Peace Corps' long-running connections with Moldovan organizations — the agency was invited to open a program there in 1993, a couple years after it declared independence from the former Soviet Union — Friends of Moldova members have colleagues who can vouch for the credibility of grantees seeking the Ukrainian refugee relief funds as well as their ability to go through the grant application process, McGrath said.
In addition to these referrals, Friends of Moldova has conducted online interviews with the organizations, though the level of need has accelerated the typical process, she said.
“But luckily because we have so many people that have had past experiences with these organizations, it makes it a little bit safer and easier to find organizations that are doing the right thing and using the money effectively.”
Exactly how much the organizations are given is determined by their needs, how many people they serve and what other funding sources they have access to.
Friends of Moldova plans to publish a report on the funds it has given to those helping Ukrainians, McGrath added.
As of this past weekend, $223,000 of the $240,000 collected through a PayPal link had been distributed to help thousands of refugees with basic essentials like food, documentation and transportation to other countries or parts of Moldova, she said.
GREATEST PROPORTION OF REFUGEES
Moldova is one of several countries that border Ukraine, which abuts its northern, eastern and southern boundaries.
According to the United Nations, the highest number of Ukrainian refugees — about 2.5 million — have entered Poland. But, compared to other bordering nations, Moldova has seen the greatest proportional influx of 400,000 Ukrainians, which equates to more than 15% of the Moldovan population.
“Moldova’s a very small country and, unlike Romania and Poland, who have also taken a significant number of refugees, they’re not part of the European Union currently,” McGrath said.
“They have applied, but they’re not currently part of it and so they obviously have a lot less protections and a lot less support than those nations.”
Moldovans have Ukrainian relatives, and vice versa, McGrath said, noting both countries have dealt with Russian interference. The Russian military has occupied Transnistria, a state located along the Moldova-Ukraine border, for decades.
“There has been, you know, some movement there that has definitely frightened Moldovans because they often have had to deal with Russia’s influence even after they left the Soviet Union,” McGrath said. “They rely on them in a lot of different ways, just as far as their infrastructure is set up.”
LESS DISTANT
McGrath's time living in Moldova has made the destruction in Ukraine feel less distant.
"When you have walked in rooms or apartment buildings that look exactly the same or very similar style, it’s like, ‘Wow, that could have been a place I was living,’ and obviously that affects you so much more.”
She worked primarily at a youth center in Bălți, one of the country’s larger cities, and some of the people she worked with as teens have joined the military due to Moldova's mandatory service requirement.
She recalled exchanging Facebook messages with them about a year ago, during which one person said joining the military was not a big deal since Moldova was not in any war at the time.
"It’s a different situation at this point," McGrath said.
“You know, it’s scary to see, especially people you think of as kids even though they’re like teenagers or in their young 20s — I mean, I’m in my late 20s, but it’s still weird to think about them getting involved in some kind of combat.”
NEED STILL THERE
McGrath stressed that the need is still there for Moldova. Though Friends of Moldova can continue to support refugee relief efforts, she continued, more support is needed from those in government.
McGrath said she is touched when donations of $3 come in, because they show people want to lend what little support they can.
“It’s beautiful to see communities come together, but what probably is really needed is intervention from a higher level.”
