CHAZY — In the 1940 U.S. Census, Elwood Cameron, 33, and his wife, Dorothy, 23, and their two children, Elwood Jr., 3, and Linda, 1, lived in Carthage, N.Y.
Elwood Sr. was born in 1907 in Canada, and he was in the dry cleaning business. He died 30 years before his grandson, Jim Morgan, 59, of Chazy was born.
Jim knew his grandfather operated a dry cleaning business in Ogdensburg, and he knows how he died: MUC1-kidney disease (also known as ADTKD-MUC1 and formerly called MCKD1). It is a rare disorder characterized by autosomal dominant inheritance of tublointerstitial kidney disease.
It’s that fatal genetic disorder that has Jim looking for the gift of life of a live kidney donation.
“It’s a genetic disorder that my entire family has gotten,” Jim said.
“It’s my maternal side. We go back as far as my grandfather and his only sibling. They just died. My mom (Ann Cameron Morgan) and my uncle, both of them lost their kidneys. My mom died from her transplant 20-plus years ago. My mom had five children. One died from brain cancer. My two oldest siblings have both been transplanted, Cheryl Morgan and Kathy Babineaux. Kathy died after she got COVID. She had one son. He got transplanted, and he died after he got COVID.
“My cousins, two of them have been transplanted. It stops with me. I’m the last on the list. My children (Ethan and Zachary) don’t have it, and they can’t pass it on to their kids. I’m the end of the line. All I need is a kidney, and I’m good to go.”
WAITING GAME
Since June 2022, Jim has done dialysis at home four hours a day, five days a week, thanks to his medical savvy partner, Shelly “Cricket” Turner.
An ultrasound tech by trade and owner of Plattsburgh Advanced Imaging, Jim has worked his entire life. Hustled.
For him not to work is horrible.
“I’m just waiting for a live donor,” he said.
“You can get a deceased donor. At Dartmouth, the wait-list is from seven to nine years. The average person lives three years on dialysis. I’ve got to get a kidney or things could get real sour. A live one is better.”
“You have to be very very healthy to do that,” Cricket said.
“The people that love him the most, we haven’t been able to get the right person to medically be able to do so.”
Jim is also on the transplant list at Nebraska Med.
“It has a shorter wait time for deceased donors,” Cricket said.
A living donor is screened by the medical personnel at the transplant centers.
“Their medical people will look to see if there’s any big red flags.” she said.
“If this person is not going to be a candidate, this stops the process. If they are a potential donor, they go through additional tests and conversations.”
The entire process is covered by Jim’s insurance, so there are no out-of-pocket costs for the donor.
“They do a really thorough testing on you,” Jim said.
“A lot of people have come forward and found they were losing their kidneys or they have some kind of cancer, so it’s been a really good thing if they check everything out.”
“Some people who would give their kidneys, this is their calling,” Cricket said.
“They feel this deep need to help another human being in a remarkable way. It’s not an easy process to navigate. They just want to find an individual they connect with. They have that sense and that’s their purpose.”
GLOBAL REACH
Potential donors can connect through Jim’s video at David Krissman’s The Great Social Experiment:
https://www.thegreatsocialexperiment.net/patients/jim-morgan
“I can live to be in my 90s,” Jim said.
“My doctor said I’m the healthiest sick person he’s ever seen. It’s not like I have diabetes or anything. Just getting a kidney will help buy me 25 or 30 years. It’s the toxins that make me sick.”
Dialysis’ toll on the body is akin to running a marathon.
“I run five marathons a week,” Jim said.
“That’s how we are now. We’re lucky we can do this at home rather than go to the center.”
An upside is that the timing was perfect.
“Six months before, I couldn’t walk away,” he said.
“It runs smoothly (PAI). I just have to worry about finding a kidney.”
A U.S. Army veteran and a former race car driver and bull rider, Jim couldn’t sit still.
Now, he sleeps a lot.
“It’s that hard on your body,” he said.
“We have small farm. I try to stay active and strong as best I can. I can only do so much work. I can’t lift up anything heavy. I just stay active with the animals (chickens, pheasants and goats). I’m the guy that never slept.”
TOP OF THE LINE
People may be reluctant to donate a kidney because of future health complications, but the beauty of live donation is that if a donor ever needs a kidney they go to the top of the wait-list.
Chains of kidney donations have involved as many as 100 people.
“The youngest was 5 and the oldest was 70,” Jim said.
“It’s a great process. We are looking for that right donor. I believe you can be anonymous. Just the physical test on your heart, kidneys, thyroid, you are going to know how healthy you are. If there’s something wrong, you will know now. You will find out how healthy you are. If you’re not, they are going to catch it. It’s a good thing.”
Dialysis wasn’t an option for Elwood Sr. three decades ago.
“He and his sister both got it,” Jim said.
“They knew your kidneys stopped. They are trying to alter the gene. They can’t alter mine.”
“There are pockets of these families all across the world,” Cricket said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.