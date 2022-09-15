CHAZY LAKE — Chazy Lake siblings turned childhood memories of summers on the water into an eco-friendly movement.
Michelle Kennedy and her brother, John Wanzung, were born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.
Their father, who was in the Air Force at Plattsburgh, and mother were both from Dannemora.
LAKE LIFE
The family spent their summers at their Chazy Lake house camping and enjoying the “lake life.”
Kennedy says the memories made there are some of the best she has.
“Now, decades later, we bond with our own children, extended family and friends each time we connect at the same lakewaters we splashed around in when we were kids,” said Kennedy.
“John and I know so many people who have stories of their own lake lives and who are concerned about our environment and the sustainability of our lakes. We started talking about how we could make a difference, and Barefoot Bay was born.”
OUTLINES OF LAKES
The siblings created Barefoot Bay Apparel in January.
The line of clothing and accessories are customized to feature outlines of lakes from around the United States as requested by the client.
Kennedy said she and John wanted to take their fond memories and offer people a way to share their own affinity for the lakes they grew up around while giving back to make a difference.
BRAND WITHOUT A BRAND
“We wanted to create a brand without a brand,” Kennedy said, where the logo of their products would be the outlines of the lakes instead of a particular company logo.
They also wanted to give back to help support the environment.
The pair partnered with Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Reef organization to raise awareness and support preservation of ocean and freshwater habitats.
Barefoot Bay Apparel uses recycled plastics and sustainable materials for its products while donating 25% of profits to various lake and wildlife associations.
“My brother and I hope fellow lake lovers will recognize the unique outline of a lake on our Barefoot Bay apparel, ask how they can get their favorite lake framed on a hat or shirt, and help us promote freshwater conservation and sustainability,” Kennedy said.
“We are excited that we have been able to donate thousands of dollars to freshwater initiatives and, every week, the number of various lake associations we are partnering with is growing.”
