CHAZY — Kerry Adams has been appointed as the new director of Special Education following the retirement of Theda Wilfore.
“We are deeply grateful for the many years of service that Mrs. Wilfore has given to our district,” Scott Osborne, Chazy Central Rural School district superintendent, said.
“During her tenure, Mrs. Wilfore has made significant contributions to the success of our special education programs and has been a tireless advocate for our students with disabilities. Mrs. Wilfore is instrumental in the region in her efforts to network and collaborate with her colleagues, her professional impact is wide-reaching. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Wilfore is retiring after 28 years.
“I am extremely grateful to have been part of such a wonderful, distinguished school for 28 of my 39 years in education.” Wilfore said.
“With the strong support, commitment and compassion from the Board of Education, fellow administrators, teachers and staff, I believed I was able to serve the needs of students and advocate for programs that not only supported the unique learning needs of students, but enriched their lives as well.”
Adams’ appointment will take effect Saturday, July 1.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of Director of CSE in our special district. I look forward to continuing to work with and serve the amazing students, staff and community as we strive to carry on our tradition of excellence.”
Adams is bringing 15 years of experience in education and a commitment to supporting the needs of all students, including those with disabilities.
Adams has held several positions in the district including special education teacher, elementary classroom teacher, mentor teacher, extracurricular advisor and has led and supported special education programs.
As director of special education, the district said, Adams will be responsible for overseeing all of the district’s special education programs to ensure that students with disabilities receive the support and resources necessary for success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.