CHAZY — The Weathercock, a longtime popular bar and restaurant in the heart of Chazy, was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses took video of the structure on fire with massive plumes of dark smoke billowing out.
Numerous fire departments from across Clinton County responded to the fire around 3 p.m.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry, who represents Chazy, said he was on his way back home from Champlain when he saw the smoke from a distance.
"It looked like it was coming right from the center of town and it didn't look good," he said.
Henry said he had heard that firefighters were having difficulty with the cold temperatures that still lingered Saturday afternoon.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, temperatures were near -20 Fahrenheit before warming up to about zero by mid-day.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said fighting fires in such cold can cause problems. Water sources freeze up and firefighters can get dangerously cold.
"When you get soaked fighting a fire and freeze up, it's really hard to work," he said.
Day said several fire departments in the county were busy all night responding to calls for frozen pipes and sprinkler systems at residences and businesses.
There was also a structure fire on Beartown Road in Beekmantown.
The Weathercock fire added to a busy and cold 24-hour stretch for local emergency services, Day said.
Witnesses to the Weathercock fire said that about an hour after the fire started, the building was on the ground completely destroyed.
There was no word as to what may have caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
The Weathercock has been in business at 9688 Route 9 for decades and has served as a popular place for locals and visitors on a daily basis as well as for special events and fundraisers.
