MIDDLETOWN — The Chazy boys' soccer team's quest for a 10th NYSPHSAA Class D championship ended Sunday in the state finals at Faller Field.
Section V's Fillmore, which has become a thorn in the Eagles' side of late, scored two second-half goals and defeated the Section VII champions, 2-0.
Fillmore (20-0), also the Eagles, outlasted Chazy, 6-5 in penalty kicks, the year before in the D semifinals. This time, Fillmore handed Chazy (17-1-2) its first loss of the 2022 season.
The first half Sunday was scoreless.
Chazy had the advantage of a slight wind and nearly grabbed the lead late in the opening half when Fillmore keeper Luke Columbo made a superb save on Dylan McAfee's hard shot.
It remained scoreless until the 10:15 mark of the second half when disaster struck for Chazy.
Fillmore's Brent Zubikowski, after taking a throw-in in his own end, sent a long ball with the slight wind towards the Chazy net from 75 yards out. The ball took one big, unfortunate hop for Chazy over the head of goalie Zamir Foster, who played a solid game once again, and into the net.
Fillmore was then able to make it 2-0 at the 24:54 mark of the second stanza when Chazy got hit with another bad break. Fillmore forward Mitchell Ward, who played an outstanding game for his team, put in a penalty kick after Chazy was called for a hand ball in the penalty area.
Chazy had an opportunity to get to within a goal with 13 minutes remaining, but standout midfielder Isaac Merrill was unable to convert on it.
Merrill and his teammates battled hard to the end, creating some scrambles in front of the Fillmore net, but were unable to get on the scoreboard.
Fillmore finished with an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal and Columbo stopped all six shots, in addition to coming off his line at times to intercept crosses and corner kicks.
Foster made six saves and Kobe Hernandez one for Chazy. Hernandez went into the game when Foster was moved up to help try and generate more offense.
More on the game and quotes from Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe and senior forward Luke Moser will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Press-Republican.
