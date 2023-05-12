CHATEAUGAY — Chateaugay Central School District voters will be asked to consider a $14 million budget for 2022-23 and three seats on the school board this month. The annual budget vote will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. May 16 in the high school gymnasium.
The May 16 vote will ask district residents to consider the fiscal year budget; filling three three-year terms on the board of education; the lease of one school bus not to exceed $30,000 over five years; and to approve the school board to request additional state aid for energy savings contract improvements.
According to a news release from the district, the improvements include acquisition and installation of various energy savings machinery, equipment and apparatus at the main school building, annex and the bus garage. The energy savings performance contract authorized by the board of education will be $3,106,139.
District residents received a packet that outlines the $14,229,617 budget with a projected tax levy increase of 3.28% for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The overall year-to-year budget has increased by 3.67%.
The budget maintains all of the Chateaugay Central’s current programs.
“Most importantly, it helps ensure that our students continue to remain competitive and successful as they prepare for life after high school. For some, that may include furthering their education at a college or trade school, while others will enter the workforce or proudly serve their country by joining a distinguished branch of our military,” CCS Superintendent Loretta Fowler wrote in a message to district residents.
The proposed budget, which can be found on the school district’s website, is broken down into three parts.
The first third is the administrative budget, 15.56% or $2,242,268 of the total, which includes school board, finance and legal services, personnel, records management, public information and mailings, central services, special items, curriculum development and supplies, regular school supplies, instruction supervision, and employee benefits.
The most significant portion of the budget is the program budget, which represents 65.43% or $9,310,611 of the total budget. The program budget includes instructional, transportation and garage salaries, employee benefits and transfers
Lastly is the capital budget, 18.81% or $2,676,738. This portion of the proposed budget will be used for operation and maintenance of the school buildings, judgments and claims, employee benefits and debt service.
The tax levy in the 2020-21 fiscal year was 1.32%, following a jump to 3.40% in the 2021-22 year. In 2022-23, the calculated tax levy limit, or the tax cap, is 3.28%.
SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES
There are three board of education seats up for election on May 17.
Chateaugay Central candidates run for specific seats on the school board. Two candidates this year are Courtney Leonard and Jennifer Stansberry. The seat held by Tony Martin will be filled by a write-in vote. Martin has decided to not seek reelection.
“Tony Martin has made the difficult decision not to run for another term on the Board of Education,” the district said in a news release. “Mr. Martin has served on the School Board since 2013. CCS is grateful for the guidance, compassion and dedication Mr. Martin has so graciously given to the District.”
Courtney Leonard is seeking reelection for a second term.
For more information on Chateaugay Central’s proposed budget and school board candidates, visit chateaugaycsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.