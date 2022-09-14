Champy sign back at Cumberland Head shores

PLATTSBURGH — Ten months after the Champy sign at Cumberland Head was stolen, a new, nearly-identical one has replaced it.
“The marker itself is the same, captures the same verbiage, except we have put in some additional measures to make it a little bit more secure,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“But we remind people, that people who want to do crappy things, often find a way…”
Cashman said to this day, there have been no leads on who took the original sign.
“They are very heavy. The weight of it, and it being about four or five feet off the ground, we know to get that off the original base, someone had to have gone there with a mission of taking it down,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it is in a little bit remote section of the town, but things like those, over time, tend to reappear, even if it’s in an estate sale someday, or at a yard sale.”
‘LAKE MONSTER LIVES HERE’
Like the old one, the new Champy sign reads: “Legendary lake monster lives here. Over 300 sightings reported since 1819. Up to 200 feet long. NYS law protects this regional icon.”
The new sign was made possible by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which provided half of the necessary funds.
The rest of the money was raised after the Clinton County Historical Association and the Town of Plattsburgh hosted a T-shirt fundraiser earlier in the year.
Fifty T-shirts were available at $25 each; all of which sold out quickly.
COMMUNITY RALLIED
So, while the theft in November left many people disappointed, Cashman said it was heartwarming to see the support to get the sign replaced.
“We’re heartened by how the community rallied to get the sign back, and we’re hoping it was just a one time situation, of course,” he said.
“We also are very thankful to what we consider as the Cumberland Head Stewart’s, who have been kind of gentle caretakers for when the sign was originally put in…the sign is part of our regional identity. It was beloved when it was installed and there was an overwhelming outpouring of interest from the community to have it reinstalled.”
