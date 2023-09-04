CHAMPLAIN — The most Northern part of the North Country was given national recognition recently.
As part of its list of “11 Small Towns In The Adirondack Mountains That Were Ranked Among US Favorites,” WorldAtlas named Champlain as one of the best.
ON OUTSKIRTS OF ADKS
Though Champlain is technically on the outskirts of the Adirondack Park, the recognition was welcomed by Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge.
“I was thrilled to hear that the Village of Champlain with its 1,100 residents, was mentioned in the article by worldatlas.com as a favorite place to visit near the Adirondacks,” McFetridge said.
“As a Tree City USA, an annual host of International Slow Art Day, the sponsor of summer concerts in the park, monthly free activities for children, author talks, history presentations, and many events for families and seniors, the Village of Champlain invites visitors to come enjoy all we have to offer. Situated in the Town of Champlain with its two villages of Champlain and Rouses Point, one can explore the river, the lake, walk or bike the recreation trail, and dine at some fabulous restaurants.”
OTHERS RECOGNIZED
Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Lake George, Old Forge, Speculator, Ticonderoga, Lake Pleasant, Wilmington and Queensbury were other named towns in the article here: tinyurl.com/5f9tdwkr.
WORLDATLAS PRAISE
To describe Champlain, WorldAtlas said “While it will take about 5 hours to drive from New York City to Champlain, it will only take about an hour if driving from Montreal, arguably Canada’s cultural capital.”
“Home to about 1,100 residents, Champlain shares a border with Canada and is Clinton County’s most northeastern town.
A famous water-themed escape, Champlain is home to the eponymous lake — as well as the picturesque Great Chazy River, a languid river that runs from Chazy Lake to Lake Champlain.
Champlain’s other claim to fame is the presence of the Port of Entry on Interstate 87, one of the most important commercial arteries on the northern border.
This strategic gateway connects Montreal to the north to New York City to the south via Quebec Autoroute 15.”
McFetridge said she always calls Champlain a hidden gem of the North Country, but with the recognition, it’s not so hidden anymore.
“I think the cat is out of the bag now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.