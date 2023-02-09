PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank has pledged $100,000 to the Plattsburgh YMCA to support their new facility, which is the largest single gift in the Bank’s 114-year history.
The new state-of-the-art health and wellness center on New York Road will be open to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, which supports the Bank’s mission of supporting the people living in the North Country, especially the most vulnerable members.
“We are happy to be involved,” President and CEO Steven Cacchio said.
“It is a great project, and we are excited for the benefit it provides the area. As a local bank, it is important to us for the community to succeed and the YMCA continues to provide quality services.”
The new Plattsburgh YMCA will bring wellness to the forefront of North Country health. With expanded community areas, spaces for youth and families, and characteristic YMCA inclusivity, everyone will have a place at the YMCA. Parents will have workspaces and observation areas while children are playing, and teens will have a safe place they can be active.
“I’m so incredibly grateful that Champlain National Bank is investing in the New YMCA,” Justin Ihne, Plattsburgh YMCA CEO, said.
“We share a dedication to our community and this gift is evidence of the bank’s commitment to supporting the people of the North Country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.