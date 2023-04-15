PLATTSBURGH — Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge says the Roxham Road closure has caused a crisis of humanity right in our backyards.
“Regardless of the reason for leaving their home countries, people on the move must be treated with dignity and respect,” McFetridge told the Clinton County Legislature during their last regular session meeting.
“Their journey began with a hope for a better life, and those arriving in our area believed that that would be in Canada. (With) the sudden closing of the irregular crossing at Roxham Road, refugees are finding themselves stranded at a gas station (Mountain Mart) in Plattsburgh alone, isolated, without the support of family and friends and penniless. The challenge is that we have some very vulnerable people, nearly invisible, temporarily among us, who are struggling to survive.”
Roxham Road, on the border in Champlain, has been an unofficial crossing for those seeking asylum into Canada for several years now.
Many of the travelers would take a bus to Plattsburgh and then find transport, often a local taxicab, to the crossing.
Kathy Sajor, President of Plattsburgh Cares, a non-for-profit organization with a mission to assist immigrants and others in the community safely and responsibly, also joined McFetridge in pleading for the county to help.
“When we got the word that the U.S. and Canada expanded the Safe Third Country Agreement, shutting down all the regular processes into Canada, we became very concerned about the possible fallout,” Sajor said, adding that nearly 40,000 asylum seekers used Roxham Road as the pathway into Canada in 2022.
“Travelers would not be able to enter Canada at Roxham Road and would be directed back from the Canadian port of entry if they failed to meet one of the few exceptions, and here we are now.”
Sajor said since the closing of the border crossing, her organization has assisted nearly 60 men, women and children who were returned from Canada to Mountain Mart Bus station in Plattsburgh.
“This does not include the calls we have received reporting travelers stranded on rural roads. Travelers arrive at Mountain Mart at all hours of the day and night without the resources to provide for their basic needs, let alone the language skills to understand what is happening to them or a plan for what happens next,” she said.
“In essence, they are stranded, desperate, confused, depleted and often traumatized by their circumstances.”
To put a face to these struggling immigrants, McFetridge told the legislature about a friend of hers who recently found a woman lost in Champlain.
“The first day of the Roxham closure, a friend found a woman sitting alongside the West Service Road in Champlain; this road parallels the Northway. She had been turned back to the American Port of Entry and then told to walk down the road.”
“She was lost and terrified.”
McFetridge said that the immigrants are continuing to arrive at the border crossing, believing they will be allowed into Canada, only to be turned away.
This has caused panic among many of them, who have nowhere to go, she said.
“A week ago, I received a call that a large group of refugees was out knocking on doors with no money and no idea of what to do. I drove down and I met two families from Colombia and several men from Georgia — the country not the state — I gave stuffed animals to the children, which occupied them while I spoke to the parents,” McFetridge said.
“The mothers were crying. The fathers were worried and everyone was hungry and cold. The following weekend, a family of five arrived from Turkey. They had lost their home in the recent earthquake. Because they have a cousin in Canada, they thought they could settle there, but they were denied entry and turned back. Now, … they were sitting, scared in a Plattsburgh gas station with few resources and no hope,” she continued.
“It’s hard to hate someone up close. It is difficult to walk away from a hungry toddler. It’s difficult to walk away from a mother sobbing as she hugs her children tightly. It is difficult to walk away from a father who says he only wants to work to support his family and now he has failed.”
The mayor ended by urging the county to help with the ongoing crisis.
“I look around this room and I see the leaders. I see the problem solvers. You are the connectors and you are the innovators, the helpers,” she said.
“I see this as an opportunity for all of us to be our best selves and work together with other similar thinkers to address these needs. I understand budgets and line items and lack of funds dedicated to emergencies like this. I understand that this is a federal problem, but I also understand that this is a crisis of humanity and it is in our backyard. Right now, we all need to show up. Clinton County has always helped and helps people in need, and I believe that we have the ability, once again, to address the situation together.”
County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) told the Press-Republican Friday that they plan to have continued conversations with McFetridge about the situation soon.
“What will happen after this we have invited them to the Children Family Services Subcommittee and they can go there and they can have a lengthy conversation,” he said, adding that it’s difficult to have a back and forth conversation during the regular session.
“It’ll be an opportunity for a further conversation ... we monitor the situation every day, every day, every day, every day, so we’re on top of it.”
