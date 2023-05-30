CHAMPLAIN — Community members of the Town of Champlain came together for the 54th annual St. Mary’s Bazaar Sunday with games, raffles, food, activities for kids, a tractor pull competition and parade.
Bazaar attendees enjoyed food and drinks available for purchase including burgers, hotdogs, nachos, pretzels, fried dough, snow cones, cotton candy and more.
‘IT’S AL ABOUT COMING TOGETHER’
“It’s all about coming together,” Kathy Ryan, volunteer and organizer, said.
“People who may not have seen each other in a while can come together and see each other, play games, eat good food, watch the parade or tractors.”
For the kids, a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course were available for a fee of a couple tickets.
The tractor pull registration opened at 8:30 a.m. and began at 10 a.m. featuring divisions for kids and adults.
The funds raised during this event are put toward St. Mary’s continued operation.
TRACTOR PULL
Sponsors for this event supported the church through monetary and supply donations, including, but not limited to, hot dogs from Stewart’s Shops, buns from Valero, support for rides from Goss Chevrolet, Riley Ford as the parade sponsor and more.
Those involved in the tractor pull include:
• McClane Power Equipment
• Beechards Farm Equipment
• Mooers Volunteer Department
• Dragoons Farm Equipment
• R.E. Beeman
• Lavalley Maple
• Just-N-Time Express
“We really owe a great deal of thanks to our sponsors and those who donated either money or gift basket items for the raffle,” Ryan said.
Representatives from the Clinton County Child Advocacy Center were on site providing families with free water vests and helmets.
“This is our first time here,” Jami Rock said.
“We have already given away the most we ever have and it has been only 30 minutes.”
The people working in the tent were assisting someone for almost the entire event.
“We came with around 300 life vests and we have already unloaded the entire truck and resupplied the table several times,” Rock added.
LOCAL TRADITION
This long-running event remains a special memory for many involved.
“It was a big event when I first came here. It used to be a three-day event, but it was too hard to find the volunteers for that,” Pastor the Rev. Clyde Lewis said.
“Kids used to save up all the money and coins they could all year to spend at the booths.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.