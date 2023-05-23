PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Centre Mall is hosting a public release party Thursday for the new Little Mermaid Movie.
For those interested, the family friendly party will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Regal Cinema’s lobby.
Children and adults will have the opportunity to embrace their inner mermaid or merman with an array of activities planned for the event.
Attendees will have the chance to transform into a mystical sea creature with face painting and temporary tattoos. Additionally, DND Unisex Salon will be offering hair braiding to give children a fabulous mermaid makeover.
Young guests will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity by crafting their very own mermaid necklaces. With a variety of colorful beads and charming sea-inspired charms, children will also design unique accessories that embody the allure of the deep blue sea.
“We are thrilled to invite families and mermaid enthusiasts of all ages to the Little Mermaid Movie Release Party,” Emily Moosmann, marketing director of Champlain Centre, said.
“This event is a celebration of one of Disney’s most cherished animated films, and we wanted to create an experience that captures the magic and excitement of the underwater world. We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces and share in the joy of this beloved tale.”
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as activities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parents and guardians will be responsible for supervising their children throughout the event.
For more information about the Little Mermaid Movie Release Party and other events at Champlain Centre, please visit champlaincentre.com.
