PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Centre will this Friday begin to phase its hours back to normal, but widespread hiring challenges have some mall tenants uneasy with the extra hours.
"I love the idea of opening up more, but I have no coverage, I have no staffing," Rhonda Dergham-Titherington, owner of mall-based hair salon DND Unisex, said Monday. "It will be very difficult to do.
"We can't get people to work and with the coverage that we have right now, we can barely cover until 7 p.m."
MALL HOURS
After Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's March 2020 PAUSE order left indoor malls statewide closed for months, Champlain Centre on Smithfield Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh reopened in July with limited hours that have lasted since.
Current mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
"Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Champlain Centre, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the reopening of the movie theatre and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days," Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosmann says in a recent news release, noting the newly announced reopening of Regal cinema there, which is scheduled for Friday, May 28.
TWO PHASES
Champlain Centre will return to its normal hours via two phases, the first of which will begin this Friday.
As of Friday, May 28, mall hours will be as follows:
• Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Friday, June 28, mall hours will be adjusted as follows:
• Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anchor store hours may vary.
TRAFFIC INCREASES
While one Champlain Centre tenant, who asked to remain anonymous, said they noticed some increased foot traffic throughout the mall, they noted it was still quite low compared to pre-pandemic numbers and blamed the continued northern border closure.
Dergham-Titherington said DND Unisex had not personally felt the impacts of more mall-goers.
"No. No. Nope," she repeated. "After 6 p.m., the mall dies down. There's not really much traffic."
The salon owner noted that her business already had extended hours, opening one hour before Champlain Centre to accommodate early birds.
HIRING HOLD UPS
Hiring employees has been a challenge across most industries during the pandemic, which many credit to upped unemployment benefits.
Dergham-Titherington has been outspoken about those issues. Her salon, which once operated with 22 stylists, is currently staffed at 13.
"We could hire five more people, easily," she said. "I'm a small business so it's not like I'm providing health insurance or anything like that, so getting them to come to work is a difficult thing. I'm doing the best that I can to stay open."
Continued social distancing requirements, keeping staff and patrons spaced six feet apart, limited her business to 50 percent of its sales still, she added.
Greg Nephew, owner of Lake City Hobbies in Champlain Centre, cited hiring troubles, as well.
"For me, more than anything, it's finding people who are knowledgeable enough about the product, because we have such a wide range of product that we offer," Nephew said of his hobby stores, which sells radio-controlled vehicles, like Traxxas products, Red Cat Racing cars and trucks, as well as mini-helicopters, quadcopters and hobby grade helicopters.
"Our business is kind of specialized. You can't just take somebody off of the street and bring them in here and think that they'll be able to know what all of the product is in a short period of time. This takes years of experience with the RC industry," he continued.
"That's an ongoing problem."
