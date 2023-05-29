ESSEX — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has announced it is partnering with Piano by Nature to host Piano in Nature, a special outdoor concert at Essex Quarry Nature Preserve on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m. in Essex.
CATS and Piano by Nature invite the public to join them for this unique event as they celebrate the beauty of nature and the power of music. The event will feature live music from pianist Ben Cosgrove, surrounded by the beauty of nature.
As guests enjoy the tranquil, natural environment, pianist Ben Cosgrove will perform a selection of original compositions inspired by nature. Cosgrove will play on a stunning grand piano provided by Rawson Family Pianos of Plattsburgh.
Baked goods will be available from Triple Green Jade Farm.
“We are thrilled to partner with Piano by Nature and host this unique event at Essex Quarry,” CATS Executive Director, Chris Maron, said.
“It’s happening on National Trails Day when we’re hosting a hike on the new Long Pond Trail in the morning, so having this, our first “musical hike” in the afternoon makes for a perfect day. It will give people the opportunity to connect with nature and to share in the beauty of the Champlain Valley, while experiencing an amazing musical performance.”
Essex Quarry Nature Preserve is owned and managed by CATS, which has worked since 2009 to protect land and connect people with nature in the Champlain Valley by making trails, protecting land, and hosting events, including hikes, outdoor education outings, and volunteer events.
CATS has made 77 miles of trails, protected 983 acres and hosted hundreds of events, attracting thousands of visitors to the area.
“This is the perfect event to enjoy the splendor of nature and experience the power of music,” Rose Chancler, artistic director and co-founder of Piano by Nature, said.
“I’m excited to partner with CATS to bring people together in the great outdoors for this one-of-a-kind event.”
The donation fee is $20 for adults and $5 for children under 15. For more information and to register, please visit: www.champlainareatrails.com
