Champlain Area Trails (CATS) announced Friday that it has hired Amber Adamson to be Director of Development and Communications.
Chris Maron, executive director of CATS, praised Adamson, saying “we are so pleased to have Amber join the CATS team. Her significant experience in fundraising and donor relations will be a tremendous asset for us as we look to the next 10 years of CATS’ programming and support.”
Adamson was recently the Director of Development and Communications at Starfinder Foundation in Philadelphia which uses soccer to inspire social change and transform the lives of youth in underserved communities.
Her prior experience includes development leadership work for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Philadelphia; Students Run Philly Style, a running and mentorship program, AmeriCorps/Vista in Philadelphia; and the Providence Animal Center in Media, PA, which focuses on life-affirming rescue, medical care, protection and placement of companion animals.
“Amber has a terrific set of fundraising experiences over many years in the nonprofit sector and her interest and leadership in youth development, outdoor exercise and underserved communities are important strengths she brings to CATS,” Maron said.
Adamson has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Fels Institute of Government; a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore and is a board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and co-chair of National Philanthropy Day.
She will start her work at CATS on Monday, Jan. 24.
Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit, accredited land trust whose mission is to save land, make trails, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley. Information on future CATS events and activities is available at www.champlainareatrails.com and by following CATS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Please call 518-962-2287 or email info@champlainareatrails.com for more information
