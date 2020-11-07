Champlain Area Trails extends 2020 Grand Challenge

WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has extended its 2020 Grand Challenge to Dec. 31.
Hikers can choose one of three routes based on what they are comfortable with.
The easiest is the short but sweet 1.4-mile Wildway Passage Trail loop in Westport, according to a press release.
This scenic hike features streams, rocky ledges, and is an important link in the Split Rock Wildway, a wildlife corridor connecting Lake Champlain to the mountain region.
The Challenge’s moderate route is the Viall’s Crossing loop, a staple in the CATS network of trails, and a favorite right in Westport. It goes through forests and fields with nice views of the area’s bucolic landscape.
Hikers who plan right can stop at Ledge Hill Brewery, which is along the Challenge route, and enjoy their offerings.
The Challenge's most difficult route is the Boquet Ridge Ramble, which leads participants to the summit of North Boquet Mountain and has stunning views of the valley and High Peaks.
Full details, including downloadable maps and directions of the described routes, are provided on the CATS website.
CATS usually hosts the annual “Grand Hike” in May, a 14-mile long community hike and fundraising event that goes from hamlet to hamlet, combining CATS trails and some scenic backroads.
Due to COVID-19, the plans had to be altered for safety concerns.
“We had to switch up how we did our Grand Hike this year,” Chris Maron, CATS executive director, said.
“So we decided to offer the Grand Challenge, a self-managed event where people can hike on their own but still show their support for CATS while connecting to this magnificent landscape. People really seem to be enjoying this and we would like the Challenge to become an annual tradition.”
The 2020 CATS Grand Challenge began on Sept. 21 as a fundraiser to support its mission of making trails, saving land, connecting people with nature, and promoting economic vitality.
CATS encourages people to register with a $25 donation and complete one of three trail loops. Participants who complete the challenge by Dec. 31 will receive the iconic patch designed by Willsboro resident and CATS Board Member, Rob Powell.
This extension allows for the chance to hopefully see some skis and snowshoes complete the challenge, weather permitting.
“We’ve had a fantastic turn out for the Challenge thus far, and we are so grateful for all of the participants showing their support of CATS and their interest in getting outside and connecting with nature,” Derek Rogers, CATS development director," said.
“We are encouraging people to send us their selfies, tag us on social media (@champlainareatrails), and use the hashtags #2020GrandChallenge and #ChamplainAreaTrails.”
Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit, accredited land trust whose mission is to save land, make trails, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley.
Information on future CATS events and activities is available at www.champlainareatrails.com and by following CATS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Please call 518-962-2287 or email info@champlainareatrails.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.