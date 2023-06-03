WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails recently announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from the New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund to create a new position in the organization, focused on community outreach and engagement initiatives.
The new staff member will create and implement educational programs and public events throughout the Lake Champlain region to create new and strengthen existing partnerships with our local communities. The person will also develop community-oriented strategies to engage youth, promote outdoor recreation, and create a larger network of supporters for Champlain Area Trails.
“This grant will enable us to expand our reach into more communities in the Champlain Valley,” says Executive Director Chris Maron. “It will allow us to create new programs and activities to build relationships with the community and ensure everyone can benefit from the incredible outdoor experiences the Adirondack’s Champlain Valley has to offer.”
Since its founding in 2009, Champlain Area Trails has made 77 miles of trails, protected 983 acres, and hosted hundreds of hikes, outdoor education outings, and volunteer events, attracting thousands of visitors to the region.
“We’re grateful to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance for continuing these important grants,” says Maron. “This funding will help us to ensure that everyone has access to our trails and programs so that they can experience the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors.”
Applications for the new Community Engagement and Outreach Manager position are now open, and instructions are available on their website: www.champlainareatrails.com.
