Champlain Area Trails announces Grand Hike

WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) will present their long-distance Grand Hike on an almost 14-mile walk through forests and fields.
They will have three “oases” along the way, where hikers find snacks, water, portable toilets and a chance to mingle with other hikers.
This hike starts at the North McAuliffe Road Trailhead in Willsboro. It ends at the new Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub in Westport, where hikers can join an “après hike party” featuring live music, drinks, food to purchase, an outdoor games area and a post-hike celebration.
“We are so pleased to offer our long-distance Grand Hike again this year,” Chris Maron, CATS executive director, said.
“Last year, with so many uncertainties, we kept it simple with a shorter afternoon walk in Westport. Returning to the long-distance format showcases the Champlain Valley’s rolling fields, forests, and family-friendly trails that we work hard to maintain.”
The hike starts at 10 a.m.
Hikers can catch a bus at Ballard Park in Westport to start the hike at the junction of Sunset Road and McAuliffe Road in Willsboro. They can also begin the hike at one of the Oases and catch the shuttle to the party.
Past event participants have said “it’s inspiring to see so many people coming together to enjoy the trails and the area,” and “It is a very well-organized and fun day! Great trails, great beer, and a great band!”
“The Grand Hike is one of many region-wide actions to promote the Champlain Valley,” CATS Development and Communications Director, Amber Adamson, said.
“It will be great to unite people again over trails and healthy outdoor physical activity. And then to have fun at the après hike party.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the après hike party, which is free.
For the hike, there is a registration fee of $25 per person and $50 per family by April 30.
After that date, the fee is $30 per person and $60 per family. Children under 18 are free.
To register for the Grand Hike, visit https://www.champlainareatrails.com/
“The Grand Hike brings people together, young and old, near and far, serious hikers and folks just out for a stroll,” Dan Keegan, CATS Board Chair, said.
“The outstanding spring beauty of the Champlain Valley along the CATS trails has a remarkable inspiring effect.”
