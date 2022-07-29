PORT HENRY — This year’s Champ Day celebration in Port Henry will feature several cryptozoology experts talking about the legendary lake monster.
Among them will be Paul Bartholomew of Whitehall, an investigative researcher of unexplained phenomena that includes Champ, Bigfoot, ghosts, hauntings, aerial anomalies and parapsychology.
CRYPTOCAVE MEET AND GREET
“Paul does it all,” Champ Day Chair Andrea Anesi said by email. “We’ve got quite a terrific lineup this year for the CryptoCave meet and greet. My personal and heartfelt thanks to each of our guests for being a part of Champ Day. They all are awesome.”
“Champ Day: The Lake Champlain Monster Festival” is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Champ Beach Park on Beach Road in Port Henry, sponsored by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.
‘LUCY AND THE LAKE MONSTER’
The other cryptozoologists at Champ Day are Shetan Noir, a Michigan-based author and owner of Squatch GQ Magazine; and Karac St. Laurent, a researcher and documentary filmmaker for Crash-Course Cryptozoology.
Other celebrities at the event will be Richard Rossi, producer and director of the film “Lucy and the Lake Monster,” along with Lucy author Kelly Tabor and the film’s star, Emma Pearson.
Anesi said they’ll all be in the Big Green CryptoCave Tent during the festivities.
There’s also a Champ Lure Contest at 1 p.m.
“How would you lure Champ for a photo?” Anesi said. “Create or practice your lure, sign up at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce booth, and present it in the contest at 1 p.m. on Champ Day. You could win a $50 cash prize and the admiration of your fellow Champ fans.”
Other parts of Champ Day are the Cardboard Boat Race. Entrants build a boat starting at 10 a.m., supplies provided, and race at noon, sponsored by Red Brick Cafe and Village Inn in Port Henry.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Penelope the Clown — AKA Cathy Sprague — entertains all day, sponsored by TrailNorth Federal Credit Union.
The Creative Cove for Kids is all day in the Big Blue Tent. Kids can color their own Official Team Champ Travel Cup to take home with them. There are two designs to choose from, created by Cody Lang of North Road Soap Co. and Kyle Miller of Home of Champ.
The night before the event, there’s legendary monster movie fun at Bulwagga Bay Beach on Bulwagga Drive in Port Henry, next to the town campground.
On Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., Andy MacDougall, Plattsburgh film collector, will present the 1954 movie “Monster from the Ocean Floor.”
As a Movie Night Contest, if viewers wear their best and wackiest theme outfits, like beach/tiki, retro ‘50s or monster/creature, they could win a monstrously fun prize, Anesi said.
A Champ Day shuttle van will run to and from downtown Port Henry and the State Boat Launch/Powerhouse Park parking lot to the event. Pickup and drop-off locations are in front of Stewart’s Shops on Main Street in Port Henry and at the Boat Launch.
Downtown merchants are running Champ Day specials and sales, Anesi said, in honor of the mysterious creature first seen hundreds of years ago on Lake Champlain.
