PORT HENRY — Champ Day 2023 will be a revamped and expanded event, according to the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.
The 38th-annual Champ Day – Lake Champlain Monster Festival is Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Champ Beach Park and Campground on Beach Road in Port Henry.
Port Henry’s Bulwagga Bay is the place from which most sightings of the Lake Champlain creature have been logged.
Champ Day Chairman Tim Bryant said they hope to have more entertainment, food, and games this year.
“People like the idea of Champ,” he said. “It’s a day of fun for everyone.”
Admission is free. He said about 500 people attended last year’s event.
Champ Search President Katy Elizabeth is coming with a display and tours of her search boat, the Kelpie II.
“This could be a big Champ summer,” she said. “There’s been at least one major sighting so far and a sonargram that shows something the size of Champ moving underwater.”
Scott Thurber is the fishing boat captain who captured the image in question.
“I’m still baffled on the shape of the image we captured,” Thurber said.
“Is it alive? Was it Champ or was it something else like bait fish synchronized swimming? I’ll probably never know. However, comparing it to Katy Elizabeth’s captured images from her research vessel it definitely opens the door to was it Champ?”
Thurber owns Irish Raider Outfitters fishing tours in Peru and was on a cruise when the image popped up.
He said people on his cruises from places as far away as Sweden and Kansas have asked about Champ.
Author Kelly Tabor Cromer will be at Champ Day to sign copies of her award-winning children’s book, “Lucy and the Lake Monster,” which has been made into a Netflix film by producer/director Richard Rossi, who will also be on hand to talk about Champ.
Live music and food trucks, including Czech Wagon, will also be at Champ Day.
Among the scheduled events this year are CryptoCave Meet and Greet with cryptozoology investigators, filmmakers, and authors; cardboard boat races, build your own; Penelope the Clown of Moriah sponsored by TrailNorth Federal Credit Union; artisan and vendor market; snow cones; children’s games and other offerings.
“This is something people really look forward to,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Ric Lewis said.
Whether Champ is a prehistoric throwback called a plesiosaur, a large sturgeon or something else altogether has yet to be determined, Bryant said, but there’s something magical about the idea that a massive lake creature is out there waiting to be found.
