PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce has welcomed local provisions, obtained by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, in the new National Defense Bill in the House of Representatives.
Chamber President Garry Douglas said there are two provisions in the bill that will further boost development at Plattsburgh International Airport by BETA Technologies.
“This includes $88.3 million in new funding for the Air Force Agility Prime program which has been a valuable source of support for BETA and further encouragement of the Air Force’s growing commitment for electric vertical take off and lift aircraft,” Douglas said.
“In addition, a required assessment by DOD of high purity graphite needs should be supportive of a potential cross-border venture we are assisting with. These were subjects of our May meetings with the Congresswoman in Washington and we appreciate the quick delivery of progress. We are working with Senators (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand as well in connection with the Senate bill and both have been supportive.”
The list of provisions in the bill for Upstate New York and the North Country are:
- Authorizes $5 million in funding for Air Force Research Lab – Rome’s annual Future Flag testing and evaluation exercise, conducted in Lewis.
- Supports critical funding for electric vertical take off and lift aircraft to continue to be developed by the U.S. Air Force, including those in development at the Plattsburgh Airport.
- Secures robust funding for DoD Impact Aid schools including Indian River and Carthage Schools.
- Requires the DoD to analyze how the unique environment of Upstate New York and the North Country can be utilized for training our military personnel in multi-domain operations in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments.
- Authorizes robust funding for Army National Guard Heavy Dump Truck which enables the New York Army National Guard’s ability to conduct international and state-driven missions, such as natural disaster relief and recovery.
- Expands the in-home childcare pilot program to focus on additional rural areas including Fort Drum.
Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, voted to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 out of the Committee recently.
“As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to give Upstate New York and the North Country a seat at the highest levels, as I deliver results to protect and strengthen the Fort Drum community, fully equip our troops, increase our military readiness, and support the families of servicemembers in our district,” Stefanik said.
The FY 2024 NDAA also authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense, an increase of $28 billion over the FY 2023 enacted level and it authorizes funding for over $2 billion in service chief and combatant commander priorities.
“Our country must never fall behind in providing for a strong national defense. The provisions in this NDAA invest in emerging technologies, secure supply chains of critical components for our military platforms, and ensure our military readiness to meet the United States’ national security needs,” the congresswoman said.
“This is critical to promoting peace through strength in the face of the rapidly evolving military threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. For these reasons, I am proud to have advanced a defense bill that puts taxpayer dollars to good use by strengthening our military and providing a well-deserved pay raise to our brave men and women in uniform as they work to keep us safe.”
The House version of the NDAA will now be brought to the House Floor for a full House debate and passage.
