PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is welcoming an order for 12 clean diesel buses for the City of Huntsville, Alabama, from Nova Bus here in Plattsburgh.
“Whenever we see a first-time order for buses from another new city, it means an opportunity to demonstrate the quality of the buses produced by our North Country workforce to a new region, positioning Nova to obtain further orders in the future for hybrid and electric buses as the coming transition takes hold,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“We congratulate Nova Bus for this breakthrough in Alabama, along with their suppliers and their employees. Onward and upward!”
