PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce released its 2022 Business Confidence Index on Thursday with positive results.
The Business Confidence Index reflects how businesses in the area are feeling about the upcoming year.
SKIPPED 2021
The most recent Business Confidence Index was 96% at the beginning of 2020, when local businesses were optimistic about their future pre-pandemic, Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“We didn’t do this last year for obvious reasons. Looking back and comparing 2021 to 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, wouldn’t have been comparable. We felt at this point it was logical to revive this practice,” Douglas said at the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s press event.
“So, we asked our businesses to give us their opinion at this point in time. ‘Do they think their business activity, their sales, whatever their business activity is, do they think that’s going to be up this year compared to last year? Do they think it’s going to remain steady? Do they think it’s going to go down?’”
DETERMINED RESILIENCE
Douglas, with help from Alex Barie, Vice Chair for North Country Chamber of Commerce and Steve Eaton, Government Affairs Chair, revealed that the Business Confidence Index for 2022 is at 90%, 71% expect business to go up and 19% expect business to remain steady.
“The Business Confidence Index consists of putting together those who think business is going to go up and those that think it will be steady,” Douglas said.
“This is a testament to the determined resilience of our business community, the vitality of the large and growing manufacturing cluster developed over the last 20 years, the successful attraction of visitation and investment from downstate and elsewhere, and the commitment of area residents to support local business through challenging times.”
‘A LONG TWO YEARS’
The numbers speak for themselves, Barie said, and North Country businesses are prepared to get back to normal.
“It has been a long two years for many businesses,” she said.
“As you can see, the North Country is back to work and working hard. I think it’s a true testament that we’re ready to get things as normal as they possibly can be and continue to grow.”
The Business Confidence Index has given a new sense of encouragement to Clinton County, in particular.
“It is clear that optimism is on the horizon for North Country businesses,” Molly Ryan, Clinton County Economic Development Director, said.
“Despite the many obstacles they have faced, they continue to push forward. I am grateful for the Chamber’s constant efforts to support our businesses and I look forward to working with them to foster the growing confidence in the business community.”
