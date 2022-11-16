PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is reminding community members to stay safe on the internet from phishing scams via emails.
Members of the chamber have received a number of these phishing attempts in their email inboxes, a press release said.
These fraudulent and potentially harmful emails are used by hackers to obtain personal information and sensitive data.
Some emails may appear legitimate and look official but contain a link or malicious attachments.
Here are some tips from the chamber of commerce to avoid falling victim to a phishing email:
• If the email is requesting personal information, or instills a sense of urgency, it is like a phishing scam, always verify with the person who emailed you with questions or other methods to prove the legitimacy.
• Double check the sender’s email address to ensure it matches who they claim to be.
• Do not click any unfamiliar links or download any attachments from someone you do not know or were not expecting.
• Do not reply to suspicious emails you do not recognize.
