PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is reminding community members to stay safe on the internet from phishing scams via emails.

Members of the chamber have received a number of these phishing attempts in their email inboxes, a press release said.

These fraudulent and potentially harmful emails are used by hackers to obtain personal information and sensitive data.

Some emails may appear legitimate and look official but contain a link or malicious attachments.

Here are some tips from the chamber of commerce to avoid falling victim to a phishing email:

• If the email is requesting personal information, or instills a sense of urgency, it is like a phishing scam, always verify with the person who emailed you with questions or other methods to prove the legitimacy.

• Double check the sender’s email address to ensure it matches who they claim to be.

• Do not click any unfamiliar links or download any attachments from someone you do not know or were not expecting.

• Do not reply to suspicious emails you do not recognize.

