PLATTSBURGH — The manufacturing sector of the North Country continues to remain as a key economic engine for the region and shows no signs of slowing down.
The manufacturing scene exploded in the region about two decades ago and now accounts for about 9,000 jobs at about 50 facilities in transportation equipment and aerospace fields alone in the North Country.
All told, there are about 150 manufacturers of all kinds in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County region.
Jobs in advanced manufacturing careers are, on average, 68% higher than the average private sector wage, says Joel Wood, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Director of NAmTrans at the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
The statewide economic impact of the transportation equipment industry, the most highly concentrated industry in the North Country, is estimated to be $3.6 billion.
BRIGHT FUTURE
The COVID-19 pandemic the past two years produced a slight speed bump, but most have been able to power through, says Chamber President Garry Douglas, with some experiencing record sales.
“Going forward, most of our manufacturers are in some degree of growth mode and all are hiring, reflecting unemployment which remains in the 3-4 percent range,” Douglas said.
“The largest element of manufacturing in our region, of course, is transportation equipment and thanks to last year’s massive federal infrastructure bill and the accelerating transition to greener forms of transport including electrification, we find ourselves in the right manufacturing sector at the right time. Other sectors we host continue to see growth as well including building materials, medical products and packaging.”
Douglas said they anticipate welcoming some new companies in the coming year, particularly adding to the transportation equipment cluster, and the key focus will be on supporting growth at existing companies. This includes several new initiatives related to workforce recruitment and training which will be launched in the new year.
Wood said there are many exciting plans unfolding in the industry locally.
“Alstom is currently ramping up for their New Jersey Transit contract which will require them to hire at least 50 welders. To help them, and other local manufacturers with this, we have secured a $285,600 grant from the NBRC to offer no cost welding training at Clinton Community College in partnership with Lincoln Electric,” Wood said.
“This training will kick off in the spring.”
Nova Bus also recently delivered their first electric bus produced at their Plattsburgh facility, which will be the first of many that will be produced in the coming years, Wood said.
Also, many transit agencies are ordering small orders of electric buses to test/pilot them in their communities. More and larger orders for electric buses are expected to follow.
“These positive benefits will flow down to all local suppliers,” Wood said.
AEROSPACE GROWTH
There has also been significant growth in the aerospace sector of manufacturing, Wood said.
“Beta Technologies is partnering with CV-TEC to create a first of its kind composite painting program at the school. This will help train students to be able to help paint their aircraft that will be, in the not too distant future, finished here in Plattsburgh,” he said.
“Norsk Titanium is diving into the industrial market, producing parts for semi conductors, and because of this contract — paired with their existing aerospace work — will keep them very busy for the foreseeable future.”
Wood said they do not have a firm handle on just how many manufacturing jobs will be in need of filling, but it figures to be a high number.
“Almost all of our manufacturers are in growth mode and are actively hiring,” he said.
“From October 2021 to 2022 the number of manufacturing jobs statewide increased by 9,000. The 50-plus welders needed by Alstom alone is a good example that most manufacturers have a strong need for employees.”
Wood said that estimates by the National Association of Manufacturers show that nationwide, 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030.
“We, and our partners locally, are working to make sure that does not happen in our region by offering low to no-cost training programs and trying to help change the perception around careers in manufacturing,” he said.
