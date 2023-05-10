PLATTSBURGH — Even as construction rolls, Downtown Plattsburgh is still open for business.
That’s the message the North Country Chamber of Commerce hopes to spread as it launches a website to support downtown businesses during the ongoing Margaret Street Construction Project.
According to a Chamber press release, the website, northcountrychamber.com/support, will promote a list of businesses that are being affected and provide information about the importance of supporting local businesses during this period, as well as other relevant details regarding the construction project.
WEBSITE MISSION
The list so far has a category for businesses such as restaurants, retail, entertainment, services and banks.
The purpose of the website is to make it clear to the public that the City of Plattsburgh’s Downtown district is open and easily accessible while construction is ongoing this summer.
This chamber initiative, which launched this week, has been dubbed the “Continue to Support Downtown Businesses” campaign.
“The ‘Support Downtown Businesses’ campaign is critical to ensuring the vitality of our downtown area during the summer months,” Kristy Kennedy, VP of Marketing and Tourism for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“By raising awareness of the open businesses and encouraging continued patronage, we are not only supporting the local economy but also fostering a sense of community resilience and pride. It is essential that we come together to support each other during what is typically their busiest season, and this campaign is a testament to that spirit.”
Businesses are encouraged to provide any new promotions, updates or other relevant information they would like included in the campaign, now or at any point during the construction period.
Businesses can email that information to the Chamber and it will be posted on the website and shared with the community.
In addition to the webpage, the Chamber has also partnered with local media organizations to promote the campaign and create awareness among the community.
The organization will also be running a paid digital campaign on its digital platforms, featuring mentions in newsletters and other promotional materials, a chamber press release stated.
“It has always been important to us to respond to special challenges, from a long one like the pandemic to a specific situation like the Margaret Street reconstruction,” Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
“Just as it is important to support small businesses during the holidays, which we promote Small Business Saturday to help accomplish, it is very important that all who enjoy Plattsburgh’s downtown businesses and restaurants keep doing so. There is really no reason to be put off by the construction and every reason to help these neighbor business owners and their employers continue to be a vibrant part of our business community. This will all work if we all help over the coming weeks and months.”
The City of Plattsburgh also recently launched a platform to keep the public informed about the ongoing Margaret Street Construction Project, as well as other projects that are in progress.
That platform can be found
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.