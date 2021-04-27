PLATTSBURGH – The North Country Chamber of Commerce flowers on May 6 with an event to help address employees and employers' changing health and wellness needs in an evolving pandemic.
Studies have shown that changing to a work-at-home environment or a hybrid-work model has caused new challenges for the work force.
The Chamber helps shine some light on this fluid dynamic and bring forward tools that can help make employees more productive, provide mental clarity and improve communication with employers.
TOPSY-TURVY
“This event kind of came to us from after talking to a lot of our employers, employees and community members how the pandemic has really switched their work environment,” Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing and business development, said.
“There's a lot of questions about different things that they never really had the challenge of before. We wanted to make sure this new event and series that will take place May 6 really addresses those changes that everyone is feeling. Not only help the employee be more successful for the employer, but also give the employer tools they can use to help their business succeed.”
This event will help people cope during uncertain times, but it also helps keep employees engaged and focused, make them a stronger asset to businesses.
RESOURCES & SELF-CARE
The Chamber has developed this new virtual event full of resources not only for employers, but also for employees to encourage self-care which in return will increase motivation and productivity.
Topics include:
MONEY TALKS
“We are going to talk about financial wellness,” Kennedy said.
“There was a lot of talk about what the stock market was doing, what your retirement is doing. So, we wanted to address that issue. We know that an employee is going to be more successful if they feel like they're financially stable, if they are not worrying about whether if they are going to be able to retire. What does that scenario look like?”
The Chamber received feedback on mental health awareness.
“That was a big topic,” she said.
“Some people were experiencing mental health issues that they never had. We also wanted to give employers tools to talk to their employees and kind of open that dialogue.”
GRAZE HAZE & ERGONOMICS
With food readily available for those working from home, it was easier for employees to nibble throughout the day.
“There were some issues with nutrition and how do you deal with that during a stressful time, stress eating and things like that,” Kennedy said.
“We have a dietitian who's going to really talk about some tips and tricks to help you through and picking better nutrition and how nutrition can also affect your day-to-day life, how making better choices can help brain function and things like that.”
Many employees left their ergonomically designed work spaces for makeshift ones at home.
“Everyone's office has switched,” she said.
“They are hybrid or they're working at their kitchen table and that's not necessarily good for a person's health or productivity.
“We have an expert talking about how to set your office up to be beneficial for you and how maybe working at the dining room table isn't great. There are some things you can do to benefit.”
TIME OUT
The event wraps with a reminder for employees to “take a minute for yourself.”
“It's okay, you still need to move,” Kennedy said.
“Meditation is a great way to deal with some of the mental health issues that you may be feeling."
Yoga can be done in home offices as a break from tasks.
"And that's again, another great way to boost your health and your wellness in a time of a little bit of uncertainty," Kennedy said.
“Those are the topics that we found and those are what we want to talk about and really bring to the public. We know that everyone is coping in a different way and everyone is dealing with an ever-changing scenario.
"There are things you can do both as an employee and an employer to cause great change.”
TO REGISTER
WHAT: North County Chamber of Commerce presents Health & Wellness Series.
WHEN: 3-5:30 p.m., May 6, followed by networking.
REGISTRATION: $28/Person (Members and Partner Members), $250/Group rate (10 people, members and partner members), and $56/person (Not-Yet Members). Proceeds will support the continued work of the Chamber during this time
CONTACT:For more information on the sessions, speakers or to register please visit northcountrychamber.com and click on the HEALTH & WELLNESS Button.
PHONE: Please reach out to Adriana at 518.563.1000 with any questions or for help registering.
SPONSORS: Adirondack Health, Clute Wealth Management, Condo Pharmacy, Holiday Inn Express and Westelcom.
