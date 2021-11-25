PLATTSBURGH — When the Canadian government drops its COVID testing requirement for Canadians who spend fewer than 72 hours in the United States on Nov. 30, much cross-border business travel will approach normalcy, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says.
That entails things like meeting with colleagues, checking potential sites and partners, and visiting customers or suppliers.
Douglas noted that, even while the requirement that Canadians present a negative molecular COVID test before returning home has remained in place, there has been a notable uptick in business travel since the United States began allowing fully vaccinated Canadians into the country for nonessential reasons earlier this month, as companies have been covering the costs.
"This week, we have a CEO from Quebec visiting their Plattsburgh operation for the first time since early 2020," he said.
"Without the test requirement, business visits and meetings will be almost like 2019 for the vaccinated."
NEVER QUANTIFY
Both the United States and Canada decided to shut down what was deemed nonessential travel in March 2020 in efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Commuters and commerce were allowed to continue.
That was great, Douglas said, but ignored economic damage "being done by the inability to visit and take care of customers and suppliers, consider possible new vendors who might enhance productivity, or even just visit your company's own plant on the other side of the border as you used to do for assessments and troubleshooting."
"We can never quantify the cost of things which would otherwise have happened in terms of cross-border investments and connections, but it was large and growing," he continued.
"And on the economic development front, we accumulated a growing number of businesses actively interested in doing business here, including through continuation of our Red Carpet workshops on a virtual basis, but all action awaited being able to do site visits and face-to-face meetings."
FOLLOW-UPS UNDERWAY
Douglas explained that the chamber's Red Carpet service involves one-on-one workshops with experts in topics such as the law and incorporations, accounting and finance, visas, insurance, banking and customs clearance for Canadian companies with an interest in the area.
"Active follow-ups are now finally underway, and last week we hosted our first face-to-face Red Carpet session at the Chamber in almost two years with a Quebec company," he said.
For businesses with a binational footprint, Plattsburgh's close proximity to Canada will allow company representatives to maximize the upcoming 72-hour window, Douglas said.
"At the same time, we expect greater Canadian business travel beyond the 72 hours to points across the country via Plattsburgh International Airport, something facilitated by the U.S. change to open entry by all vaccinated Canadians, without the pre-flight test required if they fly out of Canada," he added.
STRONG 2022
Douglas described the overall health of manufacturing in the North Country as strong and growing, pointing to how many manufacturers operated as essential through the shutdown in 2020 and continued to grow.
"The transportation equipment sector is now poised to be especially strong over the next few years, thanks to the major new federal infrastructure bill which will make an unprecedented investment in mass transit, including rail and electric buses."
Challenges ahead are the same in both the United States and Canada, Douglas said, noting workforce availability and skills, and related shortages like child care.
"For a rural manufacturing hub like the Plattsburgh area, however, we have proactively developed tools like the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and CV-TEC that few such areas can match, and we have a culture of collaboration that allows us to punch above our weight," he said.
"We're ready for a strong 2022."
