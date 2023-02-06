PLATTSBURGH — A grim outlook on the state and national economy was reflected in the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s recently released 2023 Business Confidence Index.
The Chamber’s annually conducted index helps give an indication of how local North Country businesses are feeling about the upcoming year.
The survey was sent to about 3,500 businesses across the region with a response rate of about 9%.
In 2022, the Business Confidence Index was an encouraging 90%, with 71% of businesses expecting their business activity to be up and 19% expecting to remain steady.
Comparatively, for 2023, those numbers paint a different picture with a decreased Business Confidence Index of 80%, as just 51% of businesses anticipate business growth and 29% expect no change.
ECONOMIC FACTORS
The decline in confidence could be tied to a number of lingering economic issues, chamber President Garry Douglas explained.
“We said a year ago that if inflation, workforce and supply chain challenges persisted, they would have an effect on confidence and expectations and we are seeing that,” Douglas said.
“That shift is definitely tied to continued strong challenges in terms of rising costs, a very tight labor pool and expectations that 2023 may see a national recession or slowdown.”
CONFIDENCE REGION CAN HANDLE RECESSION
Douglas also noted, however, that while a small regional majority still expect growth, only 20% expect business to be down, despite 69% of participants believing the New York state economy will be down this year and 71% sharing that belief for the national economy as well.
Additionally, 62% believe that if there is a recession this year, “our economic region has positioned itself better than most rural regions of New York.”
“The fact that confidence is higher about our region than about the state and nation is welcome,” Douglas said.
“And reflects such factors as strong employment, the return of Canadian visitors and investment, the expected growth in much of our area manufacturing base including transportation equipment, and being in the businesses we now are in.”
Mark Henry, Clinton County Legislature Chairman (R-Area 3, Chazy), lauded the confidence in the region as well.
“As the Chamber noted, this decline is a reflection of national trends that are not unique to the North Country,” Henry said.
“Our businesses continue to struggle with inflation costs, workforce shortages, and supply chain issues, however it is encouraging to see that while confidence about the statewide and national economy is down, the confidence in our region’s ability to handle these challenges is stronger than ever. I applaud the chamber for their continued efforts to support the business community and I welcome our continued partnership to see Clinton County thrive.”
‘GREAT SENSE OF OPTIMISM’
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman shared this same optimism and reiterated how resilient the North Country is when facing challenges.
“This region has faced its fair share of challenges and struggles over the years, including, but not limited to, such things as the base closure, the 1998 Ice Storm, COVID, but the North Country people are very resilient, and what we need to continue to do is support each other here locally. There are some turbulent waters. But together, we will turn to a strong future,” Cashman said.
“I share a great sense of optimism, but that’s not to say that people shouldn’t be cautious about certain things. In the number of conversations that I’ve had with community leaders and business leaders alike, there are many bright things on the horizon, and I think that we are going to continue to build on the trajectory of the past, but it also means that we need to continue to do so with focus and purpose.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also remains encouraged by the latest Business Confidence Index results.
“There is no doubt that everyone in the North Country is feeling the ramifications of rising costs and that includes local businesses,” Jones said.
“Despite the challenges with inflation and workforce shortages, our region continues to hold strong and the Business Confidence Index report this year reflects that. The North Country is at an advantage because of our close relationship with our northern neighbors that brings tourism and businesses to our region, the strong tourism industry and the manufacturing sector.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the chamber and local leaders to expand our relationship with Canada, support our tourism industry, and bring more businesses to the North Country.”
