PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been awarded re-accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, earning the highest 5-star level for excellence.
The U.S. Chamber Accreditation Program is voluntary, which provides an opportunity for independent assessment of a chamber’s operations and effectiveness.
In addition to basic accreditation, chambers are awarded a star ranking, with five stars reflecting high effectiveness in a range of required activities including finances and administration, economic development, small business and government affairs, as well as the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
ONE OF THREE IN NYS
Fewer than half of 1% of chambers nationally are rated at this 5-star level.
North Country is one of just three 5-star chambers in New York state; the others being the Buffalo-Niagara Partnership and the Greater Rochester Chamber. The extensive submission of information, data, write-ups and documentation was coordinated over the summer by Kristy Kennedy, vice president for marketing, operations and business development.
The North Country Chamber was first accredited 20 years ago and must achieve reaccreditation every five years.
“In the 1990s, following base closure, we sought to create a regional business and economic development organization that would provide the broad and deep services of a metro chamber in a rural region,” Chamber president and CEO, Garry Douglas, said.
“This latest five-star ranking affirms that our past and present boards and team members have achieved and sustained this ambition. We thank all of them as well as our regional business community and our many partner organizations for their support and collaboration. Onward and upward!”
SPECIAL ROLE
Shannon Wilkins, chair of the Chamber Board of Directors, said “We can all be so proud that our region has a Chamber that earns this level of national recognition, and performs at such a strong level for the North Country business community.”
“From the chamber’s very special role in cross-border commerce to all that it does for tourism, industry, small business and advocacy for our region, and certainly its leadership in so many ways through the pandemic, we know the North Country Chamber to be one of the best in the country and we thank the U.S. Chamber for recognizing its work.”
Among chamber commitments highlighted by the U.S. Chamber for excellence were its COVID-19 pandemic response, its U.S.-Canada activities and partnerships, its economic and workforce development strategies and its effective government affairs advocacy.
“Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are true leaders in their industry,” Raymond P. Towie, U.S. Chamber vice president for Federation Relations, said.
“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a Chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. It is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”
MARKED 110TH ANNIVERSARY
The North Country Chamber of Commerce is the largest business and economic development organization in northern New York, serving more than 4,000 enterprises across Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties and Akwesasne.
It commemorated its 110th anniversary at the start of this year.
“Congratulations to the North Country Chamber of Commerce for being awarded the 5-star re-accreditation by the United States Chamber,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“This is an impressive accomplishment considering that less than half of 1% of Chambers nationally are rated 5-stars and is well deserved. The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been a tremendous asset to local small businesses and regional economic development and played a lead role in creating the North Country transportation manufacturing sector. I am proud to support the North Country Chamber of Commerce and to secure funding so that they can continue their important work.”
