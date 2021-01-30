Chamber announces annual business award winners

PLATTSBURGH — Trailing a year of quarantines, regulations and general chaos, the North Country Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual business awards ceremony virtually on Friday and themed it “It’s Time for a Quarantini.”
Attendees were invited to dress in their best quarantine-themed drag and sip on homemade “Quarantinis,” a cocktail that Chef Curtiss Hemm, of Carriage House Cooking School in Peru, was expected to demonstrate during the event’s Qurantini Happy Hour.
BUSINESSPERSON OF YEAR
Longtime local businessman Matt Spiegel was tabbed Businessperson of the Year.
Speigel oversees a couple hundred employees across his various area businesses, like Dynamic Warehousing and Distribution headquartered in Champlain, as well as City of Plattsburgh hot spots the Naked Turtle and Olive Ridley’s Taphouse and Grill, opened in 1996 and 2006, respectively.
“I started all of these businesses from scratch,” he said. “It’s all about building a great team; I started by doing that.”
But given the current climate, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, Spiegel said business owners must constantly reinvent themselves and stay on top of things.
“It’s the only way to survive,” he said, noting difficulties faced in the restaurant industry this year, including the state’s mandated closure last March and the everchanging regulations that have existed since.
“Just when you make the moves that you think are best to sustain your business in this climate, the state decides to reduce the number of seats or tell you to close at a certain hour,” he said. “Those have been serious challenges.”
Spiegel said the community made the year’s trials less so with many supporting his eateries by purchasing gift cards and takeout.
A new chef, Jamie Armstrong, was hired at Olive Ridley’s and revamped the restaurant’s menu, featuring some Indian and Caribbean flare.
“We wanted to do something that not everyone else was doing,” Spiegel said, adding that the food was “takeout” friendly. “Everything he is making is from scratch and he’s using as many local products as he can. He did a phenomenal job.”
Dynamic Warehousing and Distribution, a primarily Canadian-based warehousing company that stores retailer products, had a challenging year, too. When stores were shutdown in March, Spiegel said everything slowed.
“It caused for a big change in the way we did business,” he said, adding that its focused shifted to online orders. “Sending out single orders is a lot more time consuming. The hardest part was finding employees. With the whole unemployment situation, it was a lot more difficult to get people back to work.”
Spiegel said being awarded Businessperson of the Year was extremely humbling.
“In a year like this, you go up and down these streets and see small businesses struggling every day to keep the doors open, feed their families, feed their employees’ families — it’s tough for me to sit back and say, ‘I’m the businessperson of the year.’
“I think everybody is; everybody is working so hard just to stay afloat. I think everyone is a hero this year.”
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Transloading railyard South Junction Enterprises, owned and operated by brothers Tanner and Troy Baraby, earned the chamber’s 2021 Business of the Year award.
“We are for businesses that move a large volume of product,” Troy explained, noting that railcars could hold about 3.5 times more product than the average truck load. “So its an appealing business for people who are moving a vast amount of product.”
Feeling there was a local need for a company to unload and load such products, the brothers opened the operation on South Junction Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.
“We thought it would be so much better to offer a service like this in our community, so that businesses can have transportation cost savings, increased productivity and efficiencies,” Troy said, “and keeping the commodities coming in locally is going to benefit the industrial development and growth of our area.”
The Baraby brothers started unloading railcars in 2017 and did about 80.
“This past year, in 2020, we did about 375,” Troy said. “We’ve quadrupled in four years. It’s been amazing.”
The operation doesn’t require many employees. They’ve added two in recent years, plus themselves, makes a staff of four.
South Junction Enterprises hit a nearly detrimental bump in the railway last year when Canadian Pacific Rail notified them that, due to a lack of customer volumes, they would be going down from five days of weekly service to three.
“Here we were doubling, tripling, quadrupling our volumes, so we didn’t understand where that was coming from,” Troy said. “It was out of nowhere.”
Realizing this wouldn’t work for his company or others in the area, South Junction and other Plattsburgh-based businesses that rely on rail had coalesced, eventually contacting the “higher ups” at CP Rail.
“We didn’t really feel like we were being heard,” Troy said, adding that they then turned to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-21), who visited South Junction Enterprises in August.
“Between us, the other businesses around Plattsburgh, the chamber and Rep. Stefanik’s help, we were able to convince CP Rail to bring back full service,” he continued. “That really means all of the difference for businesses having the ability to succeed.
“I hate to even think about it, but that could have been the dagger that really ended us.”
South Junction’s 2021 plans are to continue to grow and service the area, Troy said.
“Just continuing to do our part to promote the industrial growth of Plattsburgh, Clinton County and the overall area.”
2021 TRAILBLAZER
Monticia Prather, the chamber’s 2021 Trailblazer awardee, thought being a trailblazer was different and unique for everyone.
“There is a standard definition,” she told the Press-Republican, “but it’s more about what you are looking to make for own self.”
The 41-year-old SUNY Plattsburgh alumna earned her title as branch manager for the Community Bank on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh last year after working with the company for four years.
She handles customer relations for mortgages, business loans and personal consumer loans, as well as a team of nine employees.
“I am a very big people person,” she said, adding that she loves the customer service aspect of her job.
While women hold roles in the finance industry, it has been widely reported that females in upper management positions are rare.
“It’s a really great experience to be in the position that I am, where you might not see a lot of women,” Prather said. “I’ve always just taken every opportunity and made it my own and have set goals for myself in order to strive and be in a position like the one that I’m in now.”
Asked what advice she had for women looking to grow in male-dominated industries, she said, “If you really have something that you’re passionate about, you should definitely find the resources and a way to help get you there.”
Prather thanked a praised Community Bank for their support in helping her do the same.
On top of her day job, Prather is also mother to nine-year-old son Jerimiah Reddish and plans to graduate from Champlain College in May with a human relations and organization development degree, as well as a leadership certificate.
As the trailblazer of 2021, the branch manager said she will use the year to further acquaint herself with her fairly new role and get out into community, as much COVID-19 allows, to “make a difference there, too.”
