The Press-Republican wants to see your chalk creations!
As flowers and trees bloom with summer colors, the sidewalks around the North Country also burst with vibrant chalk creations.
Our next featured artists in the series are the family of Eric and Elaina Duval of Plattsburgh.
The Duvals’ artwork really “pops” since they often use the family trampoline to draw on.
“Our trampoline makes the best and safest canvas to express creativity,” Duval wrote.
Check out more of the family’s artwork at facebook.com/EricDuvalsArt
Send pictures of your own chalk drawings and where you’re from to pressrepublican@yahoo.com.
Bonus points if the artist is included in the photo!
You could be featured in a future “Chalk It Up To Springtime” photo spread!
